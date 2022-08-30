UMD Smith Increases Flexibility in Relaunch of Online Master's in Business Analytics

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is relaunching its Online Master of Science in Business Analytics (OMSBA) program with increased flexibility for early to mid-career working professionals from a wide array of academic and professional backgrounds, looking to make data-driven business decisions leveraging the power of analytics.

The program's new iteration replaces required, synchronous class sessions with both asynchronous learning and periodic live touchpoints with the faculty. "Live sessions allow students to interact with faculty and gain further clarification on the content, plus asynchronous coursework will facilitate networking among cohort members," says Professor of the Practice and the Academic Director for the MS in Business Analytics Programs Suresh Acharya .

The 30-credit program will have fall and spring start dates and can be completed in as little as 16 months. The first cohort begins in January 2023.

"Participants will develop deep analytical skills which will enable them to detect and interpret trends in massive amounts of business data," Acharya says. "The Robert H. Smith School of Business is committed to making these skills accessible and attainable for students who are interested in advancing their careers by leveraging the power of analytics."

Students will use essential tools like Python, R, SQL and Tableau as they build skills in the business application of predictive analytics, data management, statistical modeling and decision science. Course topics range from Predictive Analytics and Big Data/AI to a number of domain electives in Marketing, Finance and Supply Chain Analytics.

Participants will study under the likes of Distinguished University Professor Michel Wedel , an expert in consumer science and among the top 2 percent of the most-cited scholars and scientists worldwide. Joining him and Acharya in delivering the program will be Clinical Professor Gisela Bardossy , a member of Decision Science Institute and the Consortium for the Advancement of Undergraduate Statistics Education, with expertise in statistics and quantitative methods for business decision making.

For prospective OMSBA students looking to brush up on foundational technical skills, Smith will offer an Analytics Bridge Program of mini-courses and workshops (Dates TBA) focused on statistical concepts, structured programming and related technological skills.

Application for the program is open. For more information, go to Smith's Online MS in Business Analytics homepage .

