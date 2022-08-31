Helping Hand for Relief and Development Launches $15 Million Cash and In-Kind Intervention Campaign for Pakistan Flood Victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Monsoons of 2022 in Pakistan have been 3 times more than the 30 years average rainfall; creating one of the worst ever disasters to hit Pakistan with humanitarian needs that have surpassed those of the massive 2005 Earthquake.

Unprecedented amounts of rainfall and severe flash floods in 116 out of 160 districts, with 72 declared severe disaster hit districts; have caused a catastrophic humanitarian crisis affecting over 33 million people.

Widespread infrastructure damage and landslides claiming over 1,160 lives; injuring 3,550+ persons; destroying 1,057,350+ homes, 240+ bridges, 170+ shops, & 3,145+ miles of roadways; impacting more than 2 million acres of crops; and perishing 730,000+ livestock; as such disrupting the livelihood of residents for years to come.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development's (HHRD), a top 4-Star rated USA NGO also registered in Pakistan with the Ministry of Interior; has announced $15 Million Cash and In-Kind Intervention Short-&-Long-Term Campaign for Pakistan Floods Relief Efforts.

HHRD is present in all the four provinces and two territories--- Baluchistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, & Azad Jammu & Kashmir--- providing immediate relief and assistance through food, water, shelter, mobile medical care, and getting families to safety.

From July 14th till August 29th, 2022, HHRD has helped over 72,000 people in 21 Districts.

These immediate recuperation efforts continuing; and then long-term rehabilitation & settlement plans are also in place for affected families in the upcoming months & years.

HHRD is registered as an International NGO (INGO) in Pakistan and currently has yearly budget of $12+ million; supporting 10,000+ orphans; 1,600+ children with disabilities; 900+ annual water projects; 500,000+ persons through In-Kind Gifts; 2,500+ through Skills Development & Livelihood; 750+ through Education; 22,000+ through Healthcare & Nutrition; 20,000+ through Physical Rehabilitation; 250,000+ through Seasonal Programs, and much more.

To learn more and donate, please visit hhrd.org/PakistanFloods

Ranked one of the highest-rated charities by Charity Navigator for over ten years, donating to Helping Hand USA means ensuring donations go directly to those who need it most.

For more information, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP).

HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

