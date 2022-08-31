Lockheed Martin Names Tim Cahill as Missiles and Fire Control's Executive Vice President

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) announced today that Tim Cahill will be the new executive vice president of the company's Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) business area. The appointment is effective Nov. 1.

Cahill is currently senior vice president of Lockheed Martin's Global Business Development & Strategy, where he brought integrated solutions to our customers and established comprehensive growth-enabling strategies across the enterprise. He previously served as senior vice president for Lockheed Martin International and vice president, Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Systems for MFC. At MFC, he managed several significant programs including Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), PAC-3, Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS), and numerous other emerging technologies. He has also held leadership positions at Lockheed Martin Space.

"Tim is a strategic leader with the right combination of experience to enable the future growth of our Missiles and Fire Control business. He is known for building strong, collaborative relationships with team members and customers alike, and I look forward to what he will bring to not only MFC, but also our customers who rely on us for their critical missions," said Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John.

Cahill joined the company in 1995 following a distinguished career as a U.S. Air Force officer. He succeeds Scott Greene, who will retire at the end of the year after more than 41 years of service to the company. Greene will serve as a strategic adviser to the chief operating officer from Nov. 1 until the end of the year to ensure a smooth and orderly leadership transition process.

"I am honored to be part of the exceptional MFC team of more than 20,000 employees dedicated to supporting our customers' mission with our innovative products and solutions," said Cahill. "The future of MFC is bright and we look forward to playing an important role in delivering 21st Century Security integrated solutions to our U.S. and allied customers around the world."

Cahill holds a bachelor's and Master of Science degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Stanford University. He also completed the Executive Program Manager's Course at the Defense Systems Management College at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

