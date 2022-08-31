US's First Contract Manufacturer Offering Private Label Jellybean Supplements, SMP Nutra, Launches 3 New Jellybean Formulas

BRENTWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and first of its kind opportunity has emerged from the nutraceutical manufacturing space thanks to leading US contract manufacturer SMP Nutra. They have formulated a white label biotin jellybean formula that they are offering to all who are interested.

SMP Nutra is one of the few US-based facilities that can create highly-demanded nutraceutical jellybean formulas.

Jellybean formulas are not a common form of supplement currently, but with the recent emergence of the gummy supplement sector, it is suspected that the jellybean supplement sector is destined to be the next very popular sector.

SMP Nutra is currently the only US-based contract manufacturer that offers these types of supplements to any brand owner.

The biotin jellybeans that SMP Nutra offers comes in 3 different formats - the kid's version with 2,5000mcg per serving, then both a 5,000mcg and 10,000mcg formula. These formulas all have a natural strawberry flavor.

The timing of the release of this formula from SMP Nutra is nearly perfect. With only a handful of brands offering this type of formula and technology, the sector sees minimal competition making it a much better venture than some of the other extremely competitive nutraceutical sectors.

SMP Nutra is committed to bringing the most innovative formulas to their clientele to keep them ahead of the industry. SMP Nutra is expecting to bring numerous additional jellybean formulas to their catalog of stock private label products in the coming months to solidify their catalog with additional offerings that are found nowhere else.

