AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS APPOINTS CHARLES CHRISTOPHERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S., announces the appointment of Charles "Chuck" Christopherson as chief financial officer.

As CFO, Christopherson will lead Escoffier's greater finance strategy and manage financial, investment, banking, acquisitions, and real estate initiatives for the institution. Christopherson, who is a certified public accountant, is a direct report to the CEO, Tracy Lorenz.

"Chuck is an accomplished global financial expert, respected critical thinker, and a strong addition to our leadership team," said Lorenz. "This CFO appointment represents an important step as an organization and leader in the culinary and hospitality industries."

Christopherson has more than 25 years of experience in CFO, CIO and CAO roles in both private and public companies, specializing in high growth operations across multiple industries, including software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), IT, communications, fintech, engineering and construction, consulting, logistics, and government. In these roles, he has led finance, operations, and technology operations in 170 countries supporting the largest global CPG and food enterprise companies and chaired board committees for an accredited higher educational institution. Most recently, Christopherson was CFO of IntelliCentrics Global Holdings. Previously, he served as CEO for CB Solutions, LLC, a Dallas/Ft. Worth-based operations and financial consulting firm. Additional experience includes executive leadership positions in BT Group; SAP; The United States Government serving in the George W. Bush Administration; and Encompass Services.

Christopherson received his Bachelor's in Accounting with a Minor in Computer Science from Brigham Young University, an Executive Master's in Business Administration from the University of Oregon and continuing education certification at the University of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Executive and CFO Education Program. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S. (based on comparable student data currently reported in IPEDS). With ground campuses in Boulder, Co. and Austin, TX, it is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier offers professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness, and Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management. For details on programs offered online and on-campus, visit Escoffier.edu. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

