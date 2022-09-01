Boeing CFO Brian West to Speak at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference September 15

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] Chief Financial Officer Brian West will speak at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 15th at 9:55 a.m. PT.

Visit https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/091422a_js/?entity=37_MTJ5WTS to access a link to the live broadcast of the conference. Individuals should check the website prior to the session to ensure access to the audio stream.

Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: media@boeing.com

