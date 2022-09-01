CHARLOTTE-MECKLENBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT OVERHAULS OFFICER RECRUITMENT

Applying to become a sworn officer is easier, faster and more accessible

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has strategically revised its application process to make it easier and more accessible for those interested in joining the agency as sworn officers. CMPD's entry requirements are still among the most selective in the state of North Carolina, ensuring that only the most committed, community-minded and talented officers are hired. However, the application process is now more streamlined, takes less time to complete and utilizes technology to help applicants prepare. For more information on how to apply, visit 6 ways applying to become a sworn officer is now easier and faster than ever .

Today, joining CMPD is faster and simpler, and our $7,500 hiring bonus is competitive.

"Our strategic review of our application process started two years ago," explains CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. "Great candidates who were enthusiastic about serving our community were having to wait months, which sent the message that we weren't excited about bringing them on board. Today, joining CMPD is faster and simpler, and our $7,500 hiring bonus is competitive."

CMPD made applying faster by:

Consolidating 13 steps to six

Shortening the candidate review period from an up to six-month wait, to as few as eight weeks in some cases

Offering combined testing (Nelson Denny Reading Assessment and fitness-related Job Related Physical Ability Test, or JRPAT) into a single day where both tests are offered to candidates each month

CMPD has leveraged technology:

Candidates can now opt in to text notifications throughout the application process

Making it possible for out-of-town candidates to complete standardized testing online

Listing needed documentation online to make it easier to find

Posting a JRPAT workout tutorial online with step-by-step instructions

CMPD is keeping candidates connected by:

Hosting workout sessions at the Police Academy twice a month

Offering educational support to assist trainees with the academic portion of the Academy

Online applications are accepted 24/7/365 and processed on rolling deadlines to maximize Academy enrollment. For recruitment and application information, please visit www.JoinCMPD.com .

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, www.cmpd.org and www.JoinCMPD.com , is a progressive, technology-driven, metropolitan department that believes strongly in the principles of crime management, community collaboration, professional accountability and employee wellness. The department employs more than 1,900 sworn officers, 500 civilian employees and 500 volunteers. If the public has information about a crime, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com .

