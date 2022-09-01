Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Digital Dogma Corp.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, announced the acquisition of Digital Dogma Corp. based in Santa Fe Springs, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Digital Dogma is a digital manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging serving the food and beverage, wine and spirits, nutraceutical, health and beauty, and industrial end markets from its locations in Santa Fe Springs and Paso Robles, California.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said, "As an early adopter of digital printing technology, Digital Dogma has always been at the forefront of innovation within our industry. With this acquisition, we are excited to extend our digital printing capabilities to California and offer coast to coast solutions for our customers. I am looking forward to working with Paul Mulcahey and the Digital Dogma team as we enhance our shrink sleeve, flexible packaging and pressure sensitive offerings."

Digital Dogma owner Paul Mulcahey commented, "We're very impressed with Fortis Solutions Group's approach to partnering with companies and joining them is a no-brainer for our continued growth and a bright future."

Employing over 1,300 employees across twenty-two manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can better serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Montgomery, IL, Montreal, Canada, Napa, CA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Paso Robles, CA, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Somersworth, NH, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's over 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lambert | Lisa Baker (603) 868-1967 | lbaker@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fortis Solutions Group