Opti9 Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9), a trusted North American managed cloud services provider for hybrid cloud, security, and application modernization announces that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) report. Gartner's Market Guide for DRaaS provides insights for IT decision-makers into the DRaaS market, including key findings, market analysis, market direction, recommendations, and representative vendors.

Opti9 takes disaster recovery-as-a-service to the next level with ransomware detection with Observr

Opti9 specializes in delivering managed cloud solutions to its clients, including disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), backups-as-a-service (BaaS), managed cloud services (hybrid cloud, private cloud and AWS public cloud), application services, and more.

The threat of cyberattacks is ever-growing and cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated to ensure ransomware and other malicious activities are successful, making ransomware a pressing and ongoing concern for IT leaders. What's even more concerning is that even if companies are taking initiative to protect their data by leveraging disaster recovery or backup software, this type of software has become a huge target for cybercriminals. Attackers are now specifically targeting organizations' backup and disaster recovery tools so that they can destroy all local and remote disaster recovery and restore capabilities prior to an attack, increasing the likelihood of being paid the ransom. This is a fact that's overlooked or misunderstood by many organizations, giving them a false sense of security related to their preparedness of dealing with such an incursion. Now more than ever, it's essential for businesses to implement disaster recovery and backup strategies that will work when needed, and that will safeguard backup and DR tools from debilitating data loss and downtime brought on by ransomware.

Opti9 takes disaster recovery-as-a-service to the next level by providing built-in real-time ransomware detection with Observr. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Observr detects anomalies in your disaster recovery environment that may be indicative of ransomware or other malicious activities. This means that any time there's a change that's out of the ordinary, such as changes to incremental backup and replica sizes, retention settings, encryptions settings, job modifications, deletions, and more, your organization will be notified and your disaster recovery infrastructure will be automatically air gapped to reduce the impact of the attack. Observr also provides real-time and historical threat & anomaly graphs and allows for full user control to configure real-time alerts, periodic reporting, remediation actions, and more via Opti9's hybrid cloud management platform, OptiXdashboard.

"Organizations today are realizing their perceived preparedness to combat ransomware or other attacks, vs the reality of their prevention and recovery success is very different. As such, they're looking to their trusted vendors to take more ownership of the entire process and provide additional assurances" said Sagi Brody, CTO of Opti9. "Utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect suspicious and anomalous activity within the backup/DR software is a great indicator that an attack is about to occur or already in progress. Our ability to air gap the offsite DR infrastructure, which cannot be protected by immutability, is unique in the industry and provides customers with protections not achievable by any other vendor," Sagi emphasized. "I'm excited by our ability to address the emerging attack surface created by backup & DR tools which are actively being exploited by attackers today. Our customers are asking us to eventually own the entire cyber recovery process, and our fully managed DRaaS + our new Observr offering brings us one step closer to that."

To learn more about Opti9 disaster recovery-as-a-service and Observr, please visit opti9tech.com or schedule a free consultation today.

Gartner, "Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Ron Blair, Jeffrey Hewitt, 26 July 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.

View original content:

SOURCE Opti9