Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We navigated through the challenges from COVID-19 resurgence in the second quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "Our user community and engagement continued with healthy trend despite cutback in channel investment, leveraging our unique positioning and competitive advantage in the social media sector. On monetization, although broad-based headwinds weighed on advertising demand in the near term, we are encouraged to see resilient performance of certain sectors and the gradual pick-up of the overall advertising business after the pandemic. Weibo also delivered a non-GAAP operating margin of 32% in the second quarter, which further improved from the first quarter of 2022, as we executed against our efficiency initiatives to optimize costs and expenses. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our differentiated value proposition and long-term monetization opportunities."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net revenues were $450.2 million , a decrease of 22% year-over-year or a decrease of 19% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

Advertising and marketing revenues were $385.6 million , a decrease of 23% year-over-year.

Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were $64.6 million , a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

Income from operations was $93.9 million , representing an operating margin of 21%.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $28.3 million and diluted net income per share was $0.12 .

Non-GAAP income from operations was $145.3 million , representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 32%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $109.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.46 .

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 582 million in June 2022 , a net addition of approximately 16 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 252 million in June 2022 , a net addition of approximately 7 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2022 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2021, or RMB6.45=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2022, Weibo's total net revenues were $450.2 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $574.5 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $385.6 million, a decrease of 23% compared to $502.3 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $361.8 million, a decrease of 22% compared to $462.4 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily resulted from challenges from COVID-19 resurgence and restriction and lockdown in major areas of China, as well as macro uncertainties which have a broad-based negative impact on the advertising industry in China.

VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $64.6 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year compared to $72.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease of VAS revenues was mainly due to less revenue contribution from membership service and game-related services.

Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $356.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to $381.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily resulted from a 25% year-over-year decrease of sales and marketing expenses, due to our disciplined channel investments.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $93.9 million, compared to $193.2 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 21%, compared to 34% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $145.3 million, compared to $223.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 32%, compared to 39% last year.

Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $47.4 million, compared to a loss of $65.3 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the second quarter of 2022 mainly included (i) a $21.7 million net interest and other loss; (ii) an $18.7 million net loss from fair value change of investments, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; (iii) a $7.0 million investment related impairment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.

Income tax expenses were $17.5 million, compared to $46.9 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $28.3 million, compared to $81.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.12, compared to $0.35 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $109.7 million, compared to $182.8 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.46, compared to $0.79 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2022, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.0 billion. For the second quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $83.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $14.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $14.1 million.

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")

Weibo released its first annual ESG report in August 2022, which details Weibo's initiatives and performance in the respect of environmental, social and governance, with focuses on the concerns of stakeholders (http://ir.weibo.com/esg).

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM Eastern Time on September 1, 2022 (or 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Beijing Time on September 1, 2022) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and on general economic conditions; risks associated with weak or uncertain global economic conditions and their impact on the level of expenditures on advertising; risks associated with unrest, terrorist threats and the war in Ukraine and the associated global effects; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)















































Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 Net revenues:

















Advertising and marketing $ 385,559

$ 502,338

$ 427,121

$ 812,680

$ 892,349 Value-added services 64,593

72,128

57,501

122,094

141,013

Net revenues 450,152

574,466

484,622

934,774

1,033,362





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues (1) 95,314

92,548

104,801

200,115

172,318 Sales and marketing (1) 115,512

154,393

125,311

240,823

298,368 Product development (1) 106,403

101,419

112,434

218,837

197,985 General and administrative (1) 28,809

32,869

39,227

68,036

62,850 Impairment of intangible assets 10,176

-

-

10,176

-

Total costs and expenses 356,214

381,229

381,773

737,987

731,521 Income from operations 93,938

193,237

102,849

196,787

301,841





















Non-operating loss:

















Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of

investments, net (25,676)

(76,814)

(177,950)

(203,626)

(135,014) Interest and other income (loss), net (21,721)

11,474

14,416

(7,305)

24,978



(47,397)

(65,340)

(163,534)

(210,931)

(110,036)





















Income (loss) before income tax expenses 46,541

127,897

(60,685)

(14,144)

191,805 Income tax expenses (17,502)

(46,910)

(11,716)

(29,218)

(61,855)





















Net income (loss) 29,039

80,987

(72,401)

(43,362)

129,950 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 739

(41)

(4,877)

(4,138)

(898) Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 28,300

$ 81,028

$ (67,524)

$ (39,224)

$ 130,848











































Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.12

$ 0.36

$ (0.29)

$ (0.17)

$ 0.57 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.12

$ 0.35

$ (0.29)

$ (0.17)

$ 0.57





















Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

















attributable to Weibo's shareholders 235,521

228,099

235,206

235,364

227,936 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

















attributable to Weibo's shareholders 237,025

229,555

235,206

235,364

229,429





















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:



















Cost of revenues $ 2,716

$ 1,827

$ 2,337

$ 5,053

$ 3,240

Sales and marketing 5,502

3,298

4,615

10,117

5,549

Product development 16,760

10,137

13,336

30,096

18,213

General and administrative 6,483

5,206

6,763

13,246

9,219

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























June 30,

December 31,









2022

2021















Assets

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,336,454

$ 2,423,703





Short-term investments

680,675

711,062





Accounts receivable, net

519,029

723,089





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

481,738

450,726





Amount due from SINA(1)

492,330

494,200





Current assets subtotal

4,510,226

4,802,780

















Property and equipment, net

61,185

68,396

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

260,975

297,335

Long-term investments

1,102,548

1,207,651

Other non-current assets

1,268,566

1,143,360

Total assets

$ 7,203,500

$ 7,519,522















Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:











Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 175,754

$ 197,643





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

756,960

828,952





Deferred revenues

91,397

91,136





Income tax payable

78,052

144,747





Convertible debt

898,612

896,541





Current liabilities subtotal

2,000,775

2,159,019



















Long-term liabilities:













Unsecured senior notes

1,539,566

1,538,415





Other long-term liabilities

130,561

134,068





Total liabilities

3,670,902

3,831,502

















Redeemable non-controlling interests

69,496

66,622

















Shareholders' equity :











Weibo shareholders' equity

3,441,610

3,593,821



Non-controlling interests

21,492

27,577





Total shareholders' equity

3,463,102

3,621,398

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

$ 7,203,500

$ 7,519,522

















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $465.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and

$479.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)







































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,



March 31,

June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

































Income from operations $ 93,938

$ 193,237

$ 102,849

$ 196,787

$ 301,841 Add: Stock-based compensation

31,461



20,468



27,051



58,512



36,221

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

4,895



4,876



5,751



10,646



9,395

Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

shareholders

4,824



4,649



6,074



10,898



13,280

Impairment of intangible assets

10,176



-



-



10,176



- Non-GAAP income from operations $ 145,294

$ 223,230

$ 141,725

$ 287,019

$ 360,737

































Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 28,300

$ 81,028

$ (67,524)

$ (39,224)

$ 130,848 Add: Stock-based compensation

31,461



20,468



27,051



58,512



36,221

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

4,895



4,876



5,751



10,646



9,395

Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

shareholders

4,824



4,649



6,074



10,898



13,280

Impairment of intangible assets

10,176



-



-



10,176



-

Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

change of investments

25,676



76,814



177,950



203,626



135,014

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments

8,571



(8,091)



(2,654)



5,917



(9,166)

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests

(278)



(198)



(4,631)



(4,909)



161

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)

(5,541)



1,648



(10,771)



(16,312)



(5,500)

Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes

issuance cost

1,611



1,611



1,611



3,222



3,223 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 109,695

$ 182,805

$ 132,857

$ 242,552

$ 313,476

































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.46 * $ 0.79 * $ 0.56 * $ 1.02 * $ 1.35 *

































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

237,025



229,555



235,206



235,364



229,429 Add: The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt(2)

6,753



6,753



6,753



6,753



6,753

The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted

share units(2)

-



-



447



976



- Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

243,778



236,308



242,406



243,093



236,182

































Adjusted EBITDA:





























Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 28,300

$ 81,028

$ (67,524)

$ (39,224)

$ 130,848

Non-GAAP adjustments

81,395



101,777



200,381



281,776



182,628

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

109,695



182,805



132,857



242,552



313,476



Interest income,net

(8,443)



(3,848)



(10,986)



(19,429)



(7,787)



Income tax expenses

23,043



45,262



22,487



45,530



67,355



Depreciation expenses

8,616



8,204



8,730



17,346



16,113

Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,911

$ 232,423

$ 153,088

$ 285,999

$ 389,157



































































(1) To exclude the income tax expenses primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair

value change of investments. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items. Part of these items were recorded in

entities established in tax free jurisdictions and there were no relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made

for those differences as the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.

































(2) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.

































* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

























Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





















Net revenues



















Advertising and marketing



















Non-Ali advertisers $ 361,831

$ 462,372

$ 401,196

$ 763,027

$ 819,083

Alibaba - as an advertiser 23,728

39,966

25,925

49,653

73,266

Subtotal 385,559

502,338

427,121

812,680

892,349























Value-added services 64,593

72,128

57,501

122,094

141,013



$ 450,152

$ 574,466

$ 484,622

$ 934,774

$ 1,033,362

