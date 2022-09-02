Moomoo Launches New Earnings Feature, Opens Final Voting for Tutorial Video Challenge

Trading app furthers commitments to financial literacy and stock education with new features

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform, launched its third Moomoo Tutorial Video Challenge focusing on its new earnings calendar feature on September 1.

The moomoo app's new earnings calendar feature allows investors to track the reporting calendars, recent announcements and stock valuation of publicly-traded companies expected to release investor information during earnings season. Additionally, the app now features earnings interpretations to help investors make educated decisions about their investments as new data becomes available—whether they're at home or on the go, thanks to moomoo's mobile-friendly UI.

Additionally, moomoo has announced that final round of voting is now open for the latest Tutorial Video Challenge. Nine investing YouTubers—including technical analysts, financial influencers and personal finance experts—have made it to the final round after submitting competing videos exploring the moomoo app's new earnings calendar feature.

The Dream Green Show, the YouTuber who participated in this challenge, described earnings calendar in his video as "one of the tools I use at this platform that will take your investing to the next level."

All moomoo users will vote for the best videos in the following two weeks, and the top three winners will be awarded US$ 3000, 2000 and 1000 cash coupons, respectively. All competitors will receive a certificate and a MooCreator badge for their efforts on promoting professional investing and sharing investing experience.

Designed to both showcase the valuable earnings calendar function offered by the moomoo app and provide a platform to those in the investing community that share moomoo's commitment to broader financial literacy and investing education, the Tutorial Video Challenge was designed to help every investor connect with the insights and information that resonate with them best.

Vote for the best video through this link: https://rgrowth.moomoo.com/fego/kol-feature-match-3

Engaging investment influencers to continue financial literacy commitment

This Tutorial Video Challenge is the third in a successful series highlighting moomoo's new app features and usability. Previously, moomoo had successfully organized two other Tutorial Video challenges in June and July, attracting influential YouTubers whose followers added up to nearly 2.5 million, and gaining over 235,000 votes in total.

In the first challenge, YouTubers produced videos about moomoo's institutional tracking feature, which enables investors to see and understand the portfolios held by those biggest market players such as Berkshire Hathaway, Soros Capital and ARK Investment. The popular YouTuber Stock Moe, won the first challenge with a total of 20,880 votes.

The second challenge focused on moomoo's stock screener feature, which allows investors to accurately and quickly filter stocks with parameters including industry sectors, industry indicators, financial indicators, technical indicators, and other market performance indicators. Investors can customize the screener with more than 100 advanced indicators to find the market spotlights and build their own trading strategy with AI support.

Trade The Trader, the YouTuber who mainly focuses on analyzing penny stocks and company financial conditions index, gained 41,336 votes and ranked first among all the competitors in the second challenge.

Since its launch in the U.S. in 2018, moomoo has promoted financial literacy, investment education and responsible investing for all market participants. As of June 2022, moomoo and its sister brand Futubull have rolled out nearly 2,500 investing courses online, with a focus on delivering easy-to-learn content in a variety of formats in order to best equip investors with concepts and tactics to navigate diverse challenges and capture opportunities in the volatile market.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a next-generation one-stop digital financial services platform created by Moomoo Technologies Inc., a fintech company based in Palo Alto, California.

Moomoo integrates trading, market data, and social networking with advanced features, such as AI-powered analytics and anomaly detection functions. It supports free online account-opening and provides access to trade stocks and ETFs in multiple global markets such as the United States, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, and Australia. Moomoo and its brand affiliates also offer rich investor education content and an interactive online community with over 18 million users in more than 200 countries globally.

Moomoo's parent company is the Nasdaq-listed fintech company Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu"), which is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR. Futu's subsidiary is also one of the largest brokerages in Hong Kong SAR. On March 8, 2019, Futu was listed on Nasdaq (stock symbol: FUTU).

