SaaS Major, Netcore Cloud Appoints David Stewart as Senior Vice President - Sales and Business Development in North America

The appointment was undertaken on the back of the company's aspirations of aggressive expansion in the North American territory

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud , a profitable SaaS company and global leader in customer communication, engagement, and retention, has appointed David Stewart as Senior Vice President for Sales and Business Development. This appointment comes following the company's recent announcement to be generating 40% of revenue from international markets by 2025, with a greater focus on the US and Europe.

Netcore Cloud's recent Email Benchmark Report, which is a study of 100bn emails, has highlighted that adoption of AI & ML technology is driving higher inboxing in North America. Given its expertise in using the power of AI and ML in email marketing, Netcore Cloud sees an opportunity to expand further in this region. David represents a seasoned sales leader with in-depth domain expertise in Digital Marketing, Mobile, Data, and ML. He has honed various leadership roles at global organizations across Camera IQ, ZineOne and Treeline Inc.,to name a few.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhitabh Bhaskar, International CEO at Netcore Cloud, said, "With David's appointment, we at Netcore Cloud have undertaken another strategic move towards our US expansion aspiration. Given his extensive pool of experience in Sales and, more specifically, his in-depth understanding of SaaS, we are confident about his contribution towards scaling up our business in these regions. We look forward to reaching new targets with his support."

David Stewart added, "I am thrilled to join the senior leadership team at Netcore to continue our growth in North and South America. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join a company of this size that is profitable, boot-strapped, and aggressively growing. I look forward to leading the next phase of growth for the company and scaling the team."

In the last year, the company has been appointing a number of key senior leaders in the North American region. The company has also very recently ventured into a strategic relationship with AWS, Inc. targeting a high uptime across multiple geographies resulting in a better customer experience.

About Netcore Cloud:

Netcore Cloud is a bootstrapped SaaS company that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age customer experiences at every touchpoint of a customer's journey. Netcore Cloud's full-stack marketing platform enables highly personalized digital experiences that are easily scalable and provide actionable analytics, real-time reporting, and quick-to-implement solutions across channels. Brands using Netcore Cloud can have a unified view of their customers and optimize their user experience.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with 11 offices across the USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, UAE, UK, and Germany, Netcore Cloud serves 5000+ customers across the globe. It delivers 17+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month. Netcore Cloud is a trusted partner across industries with some of the most respected brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald's. For more information, visit https://netcorecloud.com/

