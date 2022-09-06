BYOPLANET INTERNATIONAL® ESTABLISHES 'BYOPLANET SOLUTIONS' TO LAUNCH NEW PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ByoPlanet International®, the technology innovation leader for infection-prevention and health-related products, today announced the launch of ByoPlanet Solutions as an extension of the parent company. ByoPlanet Solutions will bring new technology-driven commercial and consumer brands to market.

ByoPlanet International®: Where Health & Technology Meet (PRNewswire)

"We say ByoPlanet International® is 'where health & technology meet'. And that intersection is ByoPlanet Solutions."

"ByoPlanet Solutions was created so that we could have a platform to commercialize meaningful products through the technology we develop," said Rick O'Shea, President of ByoPlanet International®. "Our team of incredible engineers and chemists continually develop exciting technologies in the health and wellness space. Before now, we never used our technology in products that we've launched ourselves. This is a very exciting time for our company."

Clean Republic, the first brand to launch under ByoPlanet Solutions, is a line of electrostatic sprayers and environmentally friendly disinfectants & cleaners formulated with hypochlorous acid. The force behind the Clean Republic brand is the patented induction charged technology and in-house chemical reactor from ByoPlanet International®.

"We have a unique opportunity to address a specific niche where our technology can be used to help people," said Mr. O'Shea. "We say ByoPlanet International® is 'where health & technology meet'. Trying to find solutions to keep the public healthy is why we started this company back in 2010. And that intersection is now ByoPlanet Solutions."

ByoPlanet Solutions will bring innovation directly to businesses and consumers, presenting exciting opportunities to challenge existing formulas and offer innovative new products, expanding the base and reach of the parent label.

ByoPlanet International®, founded in 2010, is a research and technology development organization focused on engineering infection-prevention and health-related technologies. The company developed the first air-assisted electrostatic spray technology to combat bacteria & viruses, which helped to reduce infection rates on cruise ships and food processing plants, in classrooms, in EMS vehicles and ambulances as well as other industries. The company continues to invent and design new technologies and advance their knowledge and insights in the health & wellness space.

Media Contact:

Marla Rosen

mrosen@byoplanet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ByoPlanet International