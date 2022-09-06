Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer to Assume Chairman and CEO Position, Additionally, Creatd, Inc. Welcomes Founder and COO Justin Maury to the Board of Directors

Executive Chairman of the Board, Jeremy Frommer will assume the CEO seat.

Creatd's board significantly amplifies its capabilities with the addition of Justin Maury , Creatd's COO and Co-founder.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company, and the parent company of Vocal , is pleased to announce a new appointment to its board of directors, Justin Maury, Creatd COO and co-founder, as well as the appointment of current Executive Chairman, Jeremy Frommer to the position of Chairman and CEO.

Justin Maury is Creatd's Chief Operating Officer and co-founder. Maury is a full-stack designer and product developer by training who first partnered with Creatd's Executive Chairman of the Board, Jeremy Frommer, in 2013 after building a decade of experience at numerous global creative agencies. Maury is credited with leading the early vision, design, and architecture of Vocal, the Company's flagship platform, which he brought to launch in 2016. Beyond Vocal, Maury oversees Creatd's broader technology roadmap and is instrumental in the creation and scale of Creatd's subsequent business segments, which encompass technology, agency partnership, e-commerce, and production activities.

Commented Creatd Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "This addition to our board marks a significant boost to our company's collective strength on both a professional and personal level. As head of product, COO, and now, a member of Creatd's board, Justin has remained instrumental in leading the platform and the entire company. Our board will greatly benefit from his unique product perspective, and his direct input will be invaluable as we refine our technology roadmap and progress our Web 3.0 strategy."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a company dedicated to unlocking creativity for creators, brands, and consumers. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

