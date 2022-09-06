Promethean Hosts Teacher Tailgate Event to Support Teachers with their Back-To-School Playbook

Event will showcase classroom engagement and management strategies facilitated by Promethean solutions for the new school year

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, is hosting the Teacher Tailgate on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. EDT, to provide teachers with new ideas on how to leverage the Promethean panel and resources to improve engagement and inspire creativity in the classroom.

The event will provide educators with ways to access thousands of ready-made resources, including lessons, activities, courses, video tutorials, articles, tips, guides, and more. The tailgate event will also include prizes and a live demonstration of how to make interactive activities within the ActivPanel interactive display and ActivInspire lesson delivery software.

Keynote speaker Holly Clark is a recognized education and digital learning expert and a best-selling author. Her featured keynote at the Teacher Tailgate will focus on the new normal in education and how the future classroom must look different from the traditional classrooms of yesterday. She will explore the ways in which students' futures are digital and how their successes will depend on knowing how to use digital tools to build businesses, communicate effectively, and work productively from remote locations. She will discuss how the new classroom can better prepare our students for a future where technology will become even smarter and more prevalent. She is a twenty-plus-year educator who has spent over 15 years teaching in a 1:1 classroom and over five years as an administrator in both public and private schools. She specializes in helping teachers create classrooms where students want to learn and can become the agents of their own thinking and understanding.

In addition to showcasing low prep and high impact tech tools that can support differentiation in the classroom, the Teacher Tailgate will give attendees insight on how to:

Improve classroom management and engagement across all content areas

Inspire creativity with Promethean tools that can foster student-centered self-reflection

Facilitate conversations centered around social-emotional skills with students

For more information on sessions and to register for the Teacher Tailgate, click here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

