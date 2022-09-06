SOLUTE Awarded $32M Automated Digital Network Systems (ADNS) Contract Modification

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense Company, announced today that it has been awarded a $32 million Department of Defense (DoD) contract modification for the Automated Digital Network Systems (ADNS) Tactical Transport Engineering (ATTE) IDIQ. ADNS provides secure, automated transmission of tactical and strategic Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence (C4I) data through the convergence of voice, video, cyber and data communications between ship, sub, and shore.

SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense Company was awarded a $32 million Department of Defense (DoD) contract modification for the Automated Digital Network Systems (ADNS) Tactical Transport Engineering (ATTE) IDIQ (PRNewswire)

Under this agreement, SOLUTE will provide continued system, network, cyber, software engineering and program management services to the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific. In addition, SOLUTE will help mondernize the Navy's information systems architecture.

"We are looking forward to continuing the outstanding work we've done in support of the ADNS program for NIWC Pacific," said Ed Anderson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of SOLUTE. "Providing essential tactical and strategic communications across the globe to link deployed strike groups with each other and with the Defense Information Systems Network is critical to supporting the men and women of the U.S. Navy. We are very pleased to be entrusted to continue these efforts."

About SOLUTE, Inc.

SOLUTE, a Sigma Defense Company, is a premier DoD engineering firm specializing in system modernization using the latest advances in Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Cloud Architectures, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps). SOLUTE has a talented workforce with tremendous expertise in building, deploying, and managing containerized applications deployed to public/private cloud infrastructures. SOLUTE is leading the charge across multiple large and complex Navy, Army, and Air Force systems and is actively collaborating with DoD leadership on engineering best practices for mission critical PaaS deployments and DevSecOps best practices. SOLUTE also brings expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development, engineering, and integration.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com, and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

