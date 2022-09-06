The Sunshine Flyer Announces New Ticket Prices for Kids

Extending the age range for children up to 12 years

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunshine Flyer released new, lower ticket prices, and now allows children up to 12 years of age to receive the lower child price. By extending the child age range by three years, more families can enjoy Sunshine Flyer's unique and cost-effective transportation experience from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts.

The Sunshine Flyer offers an engaging transportation experience that allows guests to start the magic of their Walt Disney World® vacation from the moment they step off the plane.

The Sunshine Flyer's buses are late model, premium motorcoaches with themes that center around old-fashioned passenger cars and train engines. From the bus designs to staff dressed as 1920's rail conductors and engineers, the motorcoaches effectively serve as time-machines, offering a glimpse into 1920s rail travel.

"We listen to our guests, and we that know that extending the age range for children is very important to them. While we welcome passengers of all ages, we have a special focus on children. From coloring books and conductor hats to on-board video entertainment, the ride from the airport sets the tone for an exciting family vacation," says Tony Glibkowski, Vice President of the Sunshine Flyer.

The Sunshine Flyer is well-equipped for kids, including:

Three-point harness seat belts at each seat

Conductor hats for kids

Stickers for kids

Coloring/activity books for kids

On-board video entertainment

When guests book a future trip, they can experience the following ticket prices at checkout:

$10 per child

$16 per adult

All Make-A-Wish® children and families receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for Disney wishes indefinitely.

For more information about the Sunshine Flyer, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

About The Sunshine Flyer

The Sunshine Flyer is a unique motorcoach bus experience from Transportation Management Services (TMS) that provides seamless transportation for guests from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Walt Disney World® Resorts. Offering a convenient and cost-effective mode of transportation, The Sunshine Flyer is the perfect option for families, groups, and individuals looking to start their Disney vacation from the moment they step off the plane. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sunshineflyer.com.

