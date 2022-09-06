Team Jack Foundation Announces $27,500 Cash Giveaway Sponsored by The Home Agency: Tickets on Sale Now for a Chance to Win One of Three Cash Prizes!

ATKINSON, Neb., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Team Jack Foundation is excited to announce a cash giveaway totaling $27,500! This contest is sponsored by The Home Agency and the Jim & Sharri Baldonado family with proceeds benefiting childhood brain cancer research. On September 29, 2022, at the conclusion of the 10th Annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon, three winners will be drawn, one each for $20,000, $5,000, and $2,500! To enter, tickets can be purchased for $100 each, see details below.

CONTEST DETAILS:



Tickets : $100 per ticket | Payments must be received by 5:55 PM CDT on 9.29.22

Prizes : Three (3) winners, one each for prizes of $20,000 , $5,000 , and $2,500 .

Drawing Info : Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the 10 th Annual Team Jack Radiothon presented by The Home Agency on September 29, 2022 , just before 6:00 PM CDT .

How to Purchase Tickets :

Please note lottery/raffle tickets are an entry into a game of chance and thus non-tax-deductible. Read contest rules here: https://teamjackfoundation.org/giveaway.

This giveaway is part of the annual Team Jack Radiothon that is aired on over 20 stations on the Huskers Radio Network as well as other independent stations. Throughout the 11-hour day stories of families affected by childhood brain cancer will be shared to help raise awareness and research funds for the disease. Tune in on September 29, 2022, from 7:00 AM CDT – 8:00 PM CDT on September 29, 2022.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation's mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.2 million and has invested in twelve research projects nationally. The Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.

