XanEdu announces the formation of Scholarus Learning and acquisition of PLC Associates

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, Inc., a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education, announces the formation of Scholarus Learning, a premier portfolio of companies that provide products and services across the education value chain. It simultaneously announced the acquisition of PLC Associates, Inc., a provider of training, measurement and advisory materials for K-12 leaders alongside its financial partner, Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm.

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies that empower K12 and Higher Education leaders to assess, create and deliver solutions that increase educator engagement and improve student outcomes through strategic planning, measurement systems, affordability initiatives, customized curriculum, and professional development solutions. (PRNewsfoto/XanEdu Publishing, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

XanEdu announces the formation of Scholarus Learning, a portfolio of companies serving the education community.

XanEdu has been improving learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering curriculum customization and publishing solutions to educators across the K-12 and higher education communities. The 2021 acquisition of Education Elements, a national K-12 consulting firm that takes a personalized approach to address districts' complex questions, and Tripod Education, the nation's leading provider of K-12 classroom level survey assessments, brought a comprehensive suite of services including instructional design, organizational strategy, leadership strategy and survey solutions to the group. Today's acquisition of PLC Associates further enhances the breadth of the portfolio.

PLC Associates is a provider of training and advisory materials for teachers and administrators with a focus on research-based performance benchmarks. "The addition of PLC Associates expands the range and depth of products that we can offer school district leaders, particularly around data collection and professional services. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team," said Chad Bonney, CEO of Scholarus Learning.

In recognition of the growing range of its educational services, the businesses will all operate under the Scholarus Learning umbrella. "The formation of Scholarus Learning is an important step forward in our growth strategy within the education sector as we expand our portfolio of complementary companies that provide industry-leading breadth of products and services," said Michael Langdon, Managing Director, Frontenac.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional design and implementation, organizational strategy, leadership strategy, and data collection, as well as print and digital curriculum customization and courseware solutions. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu Publishing, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,800 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities. We touch the lives of more than 2 million students each year through our professional services, data analytics, and custom curriculum publishing and distribution. For more information, please visit http://scholarus.com to learn more.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and improving learning outcomes since 1999. Our experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Livonia, MI. Please visit http://xanedu.com to learn more.

ABOUT PLC ASSOCIATES

PLC Associates, Inc. supports schools in achieving outstanding outcomes and building capacity in a systems approach that leads to sustained results. Their innovative and comprehensive offerings provide true "wrap-around support", that is - they stay with each client every step of the way. The core of what makes PLC Associates successful are its Signature Programs and proprietary models, tailored to the needs of each school/district. Please visit http://plcassociates.com to learn more.

ABOUT EDUCATION ELEMENTS

Education Elements works with districts to build and support dynamic school systems that meet the needs of every learner, today and tomorrow. Education Elements takes the time to understand the unique challenges school leaders face, and then customize the Education Elements approach for each district. Educations Elements has worked with hundreds of districts across the country. They bring deep expertise, design thinking, expert facilitation, and the spirit of collaboration, along with their extensive toolkit of resources and technology, to deliver sustainable results. Please visit https://www.edelements.com to learn more.

ABOUT TRIPOD EDUCATION

Tripod is the nation's leading provider of classroom-level student survey assessments for K-12 education. Tripod's research and analytics deliver valuable insights about teaching practices, student engagement, and school climate. Tripod uses a database of millions of survey responses to calibrate results against broadly anchored norms, and the Tripod reporting platform presents engaging feedback for educators to promote school improvement and professional learning. Please visit https://tripoded.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT FRONTENAC

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit https://www.frontenac.com/.

