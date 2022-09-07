ABF Freight Recognized as a SmartWay High Performer for the Fifth Consecutive Year

ArcBest LTL carrier recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for leading the industry in sustainable transportation solutions

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, has been named a 2022 SmartWay High Performer in the multimodal carriers category. This recognition is based on SmartWay's annual emissions reports for partners who have achieved significant shipping and freight efficiencies and have met certain criteria for emissions output of carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and particulate matter. This distinction demonstrates the company's commitment to improving sustainability across operations and to addressing important issues that have a noticeable impact on the environment.

As a SmartWay High Performer, ABF Freight establishes itself among the thousands of companies partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through SmartWay as being a step ahead in meeting the challenges of sustainable goods movements, efficiency and air quality performance. This is the 6th year the EPA has published a list of SmartWay High Performers, and ABF has been named to this list for five consecutive years, beginning in 2018.

"Being recognized once again as a SmartWay High Performer highlights ABF's dedication to finding ways to reduce emissions so we can operate and serve our customers more sustainably," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "We know the impact our operations have on the world, and we remain steadfast in continuing to lead the way in delivering efficient and sustainable transportation solutions."

For nearly 50 years, ABF Freight has been operating with efficiency in mind by limiting truck speeds to conserve fuel and reduce emissions, purchasing equipment with computerized engine shut offs to reduce idling, minimize fuel consumption and limit emissions, and continuously optimizing the ABF network to reduce miles, which in turn also reduces emissions. More recently, the company has invested in upgrading the ABF fleet by purchasing equipment with the latest EPA engines, aerodynamics and technology, with the goal of operating cleaner trucks and further reducing net emissions.

ABF Freight has been a proud partner of the EPA's SmartWay Program since 2006. The program was designed to help companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking and improving freight transportation efficiency.

