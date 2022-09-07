A Decade of Growth: Fingerpaint Group Makes Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for 10th Consecutive Year

In the history of Inc. 5000, less than 1% of the companies have made the list 10 times

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 10th consecutive year, Fingerpaint Group has landed on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking a decade of sustained growth for the group. Less than 1% of companies have made the list 10 times in the history of its publication.

Knox Lane–backed Fingerpaint Group experienced a 200% increase in revenue over the past 3 years, earning it a spot at number 2,746 on the annual list and jumping nearly 300 spots from the previous year.

"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the past decade is a testament to our commitment of strategically growing our best-in-class capabilities and proactively providing innovative solutions to healthcare's most challenging problems," said Bill McEllen, President of Fingerpaint Group. "It signifies our sustainable strength as a global powerhouse."

This recognition is one of many this year for the group and its companies. In January, it was recognized by Ad Age's Best Places to Work; in April, it was honored as a DE&I Champion by Med Ad News; and in June, it was named to MM+M's Top 100 Agencies list. It also took home accolades from globally recognized outlets such as the Creative Floor and Clio Health for its work in the healthcare industry.

The past 12 months have also been a time of growth for Fingerpaint Group and its commitment to refining and expanding not only its operational capabilities to meet the needs of its clients but also its employee benefits to match the expectations of its global workforce.

In December, Fingerpaint Group acquired MedThink, boosting its medical communications offering through the addition of MedThink Communications and MedThink SciCom, and it solidified its global footprint with the acquisition of a London-based data and analytics firm. Most recently, Fingerpaint acquired Emcay, expanding its multicultural capabilities, and it announced the creation of Fingerpaint Multicultural, a specialty offering focused solely on Pharmacultural® marketing and tapping into both companies' multicultural expertise.

As part of Fingerpaint Group's growth commitment to its people, the company rolled out a number of new programs this year, including Reset and Reconnect, a program aimed at supporting employees' mental health; a revamped manager's training program; and a comprehensive career progression program.

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of Fingerpaint, 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, Engage, and Fingerpaint Multicultural. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm composed of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mind-set and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

