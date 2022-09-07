Enterprise Truck Rental Reaches 500 Locations Across U.S. and Canada

Business Expanding in North America to Continue Supporting Customer Needs

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Truck Rental is celebrating a significant milestone of 500 branches across North America — with 60 locations opened in the past year alone — reaffirming that more clients than ever trust Enterprise for their truck rental needs.

Opening at least one branch weekly for 60 consecutive weeks, Enterprise Truck Rental continues to expand its footprint to meet rising demand for seasonal, project-based and e-commerce delivery rentals, as well as vehicles for personal truck rental needs. The business manages a versatile fleet of trucks and vans to support key industries such as moving and storage, final mile, construction and telecommunications, among others.

"Despite nationwide supply chain shortages and other challenges across the industry, our truck business has seen a strong uptick in demand throughout the global pandemic — largely driven by the rise of online shopping and home delivery services," said Mike Pugh, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise Truck Rental. "We're proud to expand access to our truck rental services throughout North America to best serve our customers' needs."

Enterprise Truck Rental's growth is expected to continue across North America. The openings are part of a broader commitment to provide short- and long-term transportation solutions when and where customers need them.

Marking More than Two Decades of Growth

From its beginnings in 1999 in Southern California, Enterprise Truck Rental quickly expanded to 100 locations by 2007. Since then, the business has grown its location count by 400% with 500 branches throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Each Truck Rental branch is staffed by local professionals specializing in commercial truck rentals.

Enterprise Truck Rental's journey toward 500 branch locations resulted in three concurrent openings in Greenville, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; and Rogers, Arkansas. The sites were strategically selected to meet rising customer demand in each region. The branches offer a wide range of cargo vans, box trucks and tow-capable pickup trucks.

"There was actually a three-way tie for Enterprise Truck Rental's 500th location, which speaks to our fast-paced growth over the past two years," said Mike Pugh. "Our business is scaling fast — and our expert teams have done a great job with managing the demand while continuing to provide flexible, efficient and reliable transportation solutions to our customers."

A service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Truck Rental provides the same renowned, high level of service as its flagship brand. Enterprise has delivered convenient, local transportation solutions to customers for more than 65 years and is an integral part of the multi-modal transportation infrastructure.

About Enterprise Truck Rental

Enterprise Truck Rental is a service of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, which is owned by Enterprise Holdings, the largest car rental company in the world. With locations across North America, the division offers a range of trucks, cargo vans and tow-capable pickup trucks. Enterprise's legacy of superior customer service has contributed to Enterprise Truck Rental's growth over the past few years, specifically in the commercial segment. All Enterprise Truck Rental customers receive the Enterprise brand's renowned high level of service, including free pickup and 24-hour roadside assistance. The business also rents its commercial-grade trucks to consumers for personal use. In addition, Enterprise sells well maintained and low-mileage used medium-duty commercial trucks. For more information, please visit www.enterprisetrucks.com.

