IFA 2022: Jackery Adds New Double-Sided Solar Panel SolarSaga 80 to its Portable Green Energy Solution

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, put on an impressive display at IFA 2022 in Berlin, unveiling the much-anticipated flagship Solar Generator 1000 Pro and showcasing a number of other innovative products including the all-purpose Solar Generator 1000 Pro Entry Version with the most-advanced solar panel Jackery SolarSaga 80.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Entry Version is an ideal entry-level portable power solution capable of generating and storing enough power for daily or emergency power needs. The set contains an Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station and two waterproof SolarSaga 80 solar panels, capable of bifacial solar light absorption which increases power generation efficiency by 25%.

The Jackery SolarSaga 80 allows users to enjoy the ultra-simple 60-second setup, in-built fast charging, and impressive durability in harsh weather conditions. In addition to a focus on usability, Jackery is committed to ensuring user safety and has subjected the SolarSaga to rigorous testing, resulting in the device being named the world's first photovoltaic product to receive TÜV SÜD's prestigious IEC TS63163 certification.

Portable solar generators are rapidly becoming less of a niche camping product, and more of a daily necessity for many people around the world. As parts of the world, particularly Western Europe, grapple with rising fuel costs, the wait time for solar panel installation on homes has more than doubled in the UK due to demand and despite a price increase. Portable solar generators such as the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro and its Entry Version can provide a cost-effective and convenient way of maintaining daily personal power supply. The device allows consumers safe, efficient, consistent, and convenient access to power, regardless of their geographic location or external power supply conditions.

For the past decade, Jackery has been a pioneer in the solar generator industry, integrating cutting-edge technologies and becoming a global top-selling brand. In 2018, the company unveiled SolarPeak technology in the SolarSaga solar panel series, setting a new industry standard for solar charging efficiency.

Jackery panels are some of the most efficient in the industry, meaning users can charge more and charge faster. Its most powerful solar generator 2000 Pro, which launched in May 2022, can charge fully with six SolarSaga 200W solar panels in less than 2.5 hours. Due to a focus on portability as part of usability, the innovative Jackery SolarSaga solar panels are capable of folding, resulting in easy-storage and convenient setup. In combination with a Jackery rechargeable lithium battery portable power station, Jackery solar generator sets are ideal off-grid or emergency power solutions.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 100 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has received 21 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

