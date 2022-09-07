InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Umbrella Holder

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at my son's soccer game and my wife kept asking me to reset our umbrella every time the sun moved. The umbrella screwed into the ground and did not adjust easily and I missed my son's very first goal. I thought there should be a fully adjustable umbrella holder," said the inventor, from Draper, Utah, "so I invented the SUN CHASER. My design would optimize shade, comfort and convenience."

The invention provides an adjustable holder for an umbrella. In doing so, it enables the user to easily adjust the unit to accommodate changing shade needs. The holder can be used in sand, dirt, gravel and grass and it would be great for gardening, picnics, camping and other occasions. The invention features a lightweight and versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, beach goers, campers, tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

