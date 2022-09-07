J.P. Morgan Partners with the Association for Financial Professionals on DEI Awareness Initiative

J.P. Morgan Partners with the Association for Financial Professionals on DEI Awareness Initiative

J.P. Morgan will join AFP in its efforts to introduce corporate treasury and finance careers to underrepresented communities.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) announced J.P. Morgan will join forces to empower college students and young professionals interested in treasury and finance careers, as part of AFP's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Awareness Initiative for Treasury and Finance.

(PRNewsfoto/AFP) (PRNewswire)

J.P. Morgan will work with AFP in helping aspiring young professionals from diverse backgrounds lead rewarding careers in treasury and finance, through professional development, skills building, ongoing training and continuous learning.

As part of the initiative, AFP offers scholarships for its Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional certifications. AFP also provides resources to help employers bolster their own DEI programs.

"The corporate treasury and finance profession will only grow stronger when there is a diverse set of skills, backgrounds and viewpoints at the table," said Jim Kaitz, president & CEO of AFP. "At AFP, we are committed to working with our partners to provide individuals from diverse backgrounds with the tools and opportunities they need to become the leaders that will drive the profession forward."

"Diversity and inclusion is critical to the success and growth of our industry, both for us as a firm, and for our clients," said Lori Schwartz, managing director and global head of liquidity and account solutions, J.P. Morgan. "Treasury and finance is a very exciting space, and we will need talent from all backgrounds to create the best financial and technology solutions together for the future."

Please direct all press inquiries to Melissa Rawak, managing director, at mrawak@afponline.org .

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C., and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)