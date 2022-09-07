Leading U.S. Cannabis Franchise Fuels 2022 Growth With New Market Expansion and Pending Transformative Acquisition

Unity Rd. Revs Up For Record-Setting Year and Developing International Expansion

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the first true national cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S., has hit record-breaking milestones in 2022. From a pending acquisition that will expand the brand into the world's second largest cannabis market to opening three new shops and being recognized as one of the 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' by a leading industry publication, Unity Rd. is set to close out the 2022 calendar year with remarkable growth throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising, as the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the U.S. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. (PRNewsfoto/Unity Rd.) (PRNewswire)

"This year has been filled with impressive development milestones that have put us on the fast-track to becoming one of the largest cannabis retail franchisors in the world," said Unity Rd. Chief Franchise Officer, Mike Weinberger. "Our goal is to keep dispensary ownership local by aiding passionate entrepreneurs in entering the complex space with confidence – ultimately, offering a trusted local cannabis source to their communities."

The cannabis dispensary franchise accomplished the following milestones:

Transformative Acquisition will Create the Largest, Global and Publicly Traded Cannabis Franchise Company : Recently, Unity Rd.'s parent company, Canada's largest cannabis retail franchisors. Through this transformative deal, the Company will become the largest global cannabis franchisor. Sessions currently has 44 stores throughout the Province of Ontario with 15-plus multi-unit franchisees and has multiple openings planned for the remainder of the year in prime retail locations. Item 9 Labs Corp. anticipates closing the acquisition this fall.



Unity Rd. Becomes First Non-Tribal, State-Licensed Medical Cannabis Establishment in South Dakota : In July 2022 , the Unity Rd. team supported local entrepreneurs, B.J. Olson and Adam Jorgensen in making history by opening the first non-tribal, state-licensed medical cannabis establishment in South Dakota , located in Hartford near the state's largest city of Sioux Falls .



Colorado Expansion Continues With Second Shop Open and More in Development: Unity Rd. continues to expand its footprint in Colorado with development throughout the Denver market. In July 2022 , the marijuana franchise opened its first shop in the market, located in the North Denver area, and shortly later secured license approval for a dispensary near the Cherry Creek neighborhood. In March, Item 9 Labs Corp. announced it signed an Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") to acquire The Herbal Cure, a medicinal and recreational dispensary and cultivator operating in the Washington Park neighborhood of Denver . The shop will be rebranded to Unity Rd. within six months of closing the acquisition and will eventually become the brand's flagship location.



Dispensary Franchise Signs First Partner in Local Alliance Program: In January, Unity Rd. signed its first partner through its Local Alliance Program – a program created for existing dispensary owners and license holders to gain direct access to the buying power, resources and supportive network of a national brand. Located in Oklahoma City, Okla. , the shop is currently in the process of being fully rebranded to Unity Rd.



Unity Rd. Named a 'Best Cannabis Company to Work For': Unity Rd. continues to prove it is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry through notable awards. The franchise brand was recognized in March 2022 as one of the 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' in the dispensary category on Cannabis Business Times' 2022 list. This was the company's second time ranking in the top 10 of the list. Unity Rd. continues to prove it is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry through notable awards. The franchise brand was recognized inas one of the 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' in the dispensary category on' 2022 list. This was the company's second time ranking in the top 10 of the list.

Industry newcomers have deemed Unity Rd. the go-to franchise opportunity for entering and navigating the complex $25 billion cannabis industry. The dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners across the U.S. who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support its team provides.

For more information about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT UNITY RD. :

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has four shops open across the U.S. along with multiple agreements signed with 20 entrepreneurial groups who are developing the brand in 10-plus states. In 2021, Unity Rd. became the first member of its kind to join the International Franchise Association (IFA) , solidifying its position as the first true cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S. The franchise was also named one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in the dispensary category for Cannabis Business Times' 2022 and 2020 lists. For more information, visit unityrd.com .

Located in Hartford, only a few miles from South Dakota’s largest city, Sioux Falls, Unity Rd. is the state’s first medical cannabis establishment. The Hartford shop is a blue building 1 block off of interstate 90 on Opal Lane near Ace Hardware, where it shares in the community’s small-town atmosphere. We offer a wide variety of products and can be considered patient card holders’ one-stop shop for all their medical cannabis needs. Visit: https://www.unityrd.com/locations/sd/hartford/1404wopalla (PRNewswire)

