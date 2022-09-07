Leading Wellness Industry Technology Platform Mindbody Executes Multi-Year Agreement with Corporate Sports Unlimited

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Corporate Sports Unlimited, Inc. ("Corporate Sports Unlimited"), a national leader in fitness center management, wellness programming, consulting and design services. Through the partnership, Corporate Sports Unlimited will utilize Mindbody's technology to seamlessly and reliably manage its customers' wide variety of fitness and wellness facilities.

"Corporate wellness programs are becoming increasingly important, if not essential, as wellness continues to be more important than ever. Mindbody data shows that when looking at potential new employers, 42% say that wellness perks/benefits are an important part of making their final decision," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody and ClassPass. "With that in mind, we are grateful to partner with Corporate Sports Unlimited to bring their customers' employees a seamless experience that allows them to break down barriers to prioritizing their health."

Corporate Sports Unlimited is defined by its total service offered through the company's two divisions, Corporate Health Unlimited and Corporate Events Unlimited. Corporate Health Unlimited has served the health and wellness industry for over 40 years and currently provides programs and services to the nation's leading companies, world headquarters, Class A office developments, hospitals, resorts, and hotels. The company's Corporate Events Unlimited division is an industry leader in producing innovative and engaging events for companies across the country, including team building events, employee appreciation events, family day events, and more. Corporate Sports Unlimited continues to be a leader in the health, wellness, fitness, and special event industries through their innovative and unmatched services to corporations throughout the United States.

By implementing Mindbody software, Corporate Sports Unlimited will streamline and further improve its processes around member management and retention, payment processing, scheduling, and reporting, among other initiatives.

"Our team manages a vast assortment of facilities that thousands rely on to take care of their personal wellness. With Mindbody's flexible and easy-to-use platform, we can achieve our goal and commitment to ensure members receive a stress-free and reliable experience across all facilities," said Donald Whitney, Founder, President & CEO at Corporate Sports Unlimited.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

About Corporate Sports Unlimited

Corporate Sports Unlimited is the leader in the health, wellness, fitness, and special event industries through their innovative and unmatched services They are distinguished by their total service, offering their clients an array of services and experience to ensure continued satisfaction. Striving to conduct business with the highest level of integrity, they aspire to exceed expectations of their clients, employees, and community. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative solutions is unmatched. This is what sets them apart from their competition and is why they have been serving many client accounts for 20+ years. For more information on Corporate Health Unlimited, visit www.corphealth.fit. For more information on Corporate Events Unlimited, visit www.corpevents.com.

