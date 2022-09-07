The "Netflix of French film" closes 2 strategic licensing deals, and doubles its catalog

Cinessance expands its curated library of classic and modern movies to French cinema fans with one new movie every day until the end of the year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One New French Movie per Day on the Platform For French Movie Fans.

While large streaming platforms have seen their subscriber growth stall, niche platforms have accelerated their growth.

With 13 million French speakers in North America, 10 million US residents who claim French ancestry and half a million French expats in the region, Cinessance solves a problem — the lack of easy access to French films — and offers the added benefit of eliminating streaming fatigue via a curated library. Cinessance aims to introduce and deepen appreciation of French culture through film.

While large streaming platforms have seen their subscriber growth stall or even decline since the beginning of the year, niche platforms with a focus on quality, curated content have accelerated their growth. Building on that success, Cinessance's Founder Clément Monnet announced today the addition of 85+ new French movies and documentaries to Cinessance's library.

"Launching last year with the most established French studios, like TF1 Studio, StudioCanal and EuropaCorp has paved the way for our content expansion strategy. Today, I'm delighted we've been able to add Distrib Film US to our list of trusted partners for movie distribution. It reinforces the attractiveness of Cinessance's offering in North America," said Monnet.

Cinessance is currently the only place in the US where you'll be able to stream Papicha (2019) (César Award for Best First Feature Film 2020, "Un Certain Regard" Cannes Selection 2019), Billy & Buddy (2013) (a children's classic, with hilarious duo Marina Fois & Franck Dubosc), On the Way to School (2013) (a documentary following four students from around the world)), and Conviction (2018) (a story of a mysterious disappearance sure to delight True Crime fans).

Famous French actors Jean Dujardin and Vincent Cassel will also be featured in the next batch of Cinessance releases, with the former starring in the comedic espionage series OSS117 (2006, 2009) and the latter in the based-on-a-true-story gangster film Mesrine (2008).

In addition to a growing catalog, Cinessance has expanded its partner network to include lesson plans for select movies. By providing these tools to schools and organizations who teach French language, Cinessance aims to educate audiences about French cinema, and about French culture in general.

About Cinessance

Cinessance is the French cinema streaming platform for a global audience, making French cinema accessible to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Subtitles EN/FR. Available on web, mobile, TV mirroring apps. Currently building apps for ISPs and smartTVs. Monthly pass starting at $6.99/mo. Free 15-day trial.

For more information, please visit www.cinessance.com or contact press@cinessance.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cinessance