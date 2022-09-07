Protiviti Named to the 2022 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ List

Protiviti is one of 25 large companies recognized for a commitment to an inclusive, high-trust culture

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 'Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional ServicesTM' list for the sixth consecutive year. The 2022 list is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 104,000 U.S. employees of Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies in the consulting and professional services industry. Protiviti is one of 25 organizations recognized in the Large Companies category.

Surveyed employees were asked 60 questions about their experiences of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie in their companies. In addition, the companies provided demographic data and information about their culture; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; innovation efforts; recruiting and training; benefits and recognition programs to demonstrate why they are a great workplace for all.

"We're proud to be consistently recognized for creating a work environment where our people feel included and empowered to collaborate, innovate and deliver excellent results for our clients," said Joseph Tarantino, Protiviti president and CEO. "Our core values of integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success inspire us as we assist our clients with today's business challenges and help them transform to meet the challenges of the future."

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services."

Protiviti was ranked #15 on the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, its eighth consecutive year on this list. The company was also named to the 2022 Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM and Best Workplaces in the Bay Area® lists, and to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list, all of which are derived from data provided to Great Place to Work and an annual employee survey.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

