Risk Mitigation Consulting Announces Brand Modernization to RMC

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk Mitigation Consulting, the leader in mission assurance, risk management, and industrial cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it is relaunching as RMC, and unveiling a modernized brand architecture. RMC's goal is to communicate their unparalleled risk management expertise and commitment to strengthening security postures of government and commercial organizations, so they can prevail in an evolving threat environment.

RMC Logo - Assuring Tomorrow

Core elements of the modernized brand include:

Assuring Tomorrow. The tagline speaks to RMC's role addressing today's risks while anticipating tomorrow's.

The new logo is bold and contemporary, with a rising sun logomark emphasizing a forward-looking approach.

Now at www.RMCGlobal.com , the modern website communicates RMC's global experience, ingenuity, and momentum.

"Our purpose is timeless and RMC is moving into a dynamic growth phase. This brand modernization represents the start of a new era for us," said Vince Kuchar, CEO of RMC. "We are aligning our team around the awareness, analysis, and actions needed to thwart today's bad actors from disrupting our nation's critical infrastructure and business operations. Together, we are truly united in assuring tomorrow."

As critical infrastructure assets and systems become more interconnected, vital infrastructure sectors such as utility systems, transportation, communications, health, and emergency services are facing increased risks.

"Protecting today's missions, military installations and business operations is an increasingly complex undertaking," said Brent Hyland, COO of RMC. "RMC was purpose-built for mission assurance and industrial cybersecurity solutions. Our team operates worldwide, serving clients with the experience and drive required to ensure the security of our nation's most important assets – today and tomorrow."

As part of the brand modernization, RMC's offerings will include:

Mission Assurance

Industrial Cybersecurity

Intelligence and Analysis

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Since its start in 2011, RMC has identified countless critical risks to missions, resulting in more than $2.7 billion in federal funding being reprioritized to address the most pressing risks.

About RMC

RMC provides a full lifecycle of Mission Assurance and risk management solutions, with deep expertise in critical infrastructure protection and industrial cybersecurity, to protect our country's most important and vital assets. Operating worldwide, RMC provides federal government and commercial organizations the analysis, assessments, strategy and remediation required to protect personnel, facilities, networks, and critical infrastructure. Founded in 2011, RMC has offices in Destin, Florida, and Arlington, Virginia. www.RMCGlobal.com

