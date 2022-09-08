Ascendia Pharmaceuticals Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

— Leading Specialty CDMO's Continued Growth Recognized by Prominent Business Media Property —

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendia Pharmaceuticals announces it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 rankings of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in the United States for the third consecutive year, based upon Ascendia's 180% growth. The list represents the leading companies within the American economy's independent small businesses. Inc. magazine's list and its ranking are measured on the percentage of revenue growth rate from 2018 to 2021.

Ascendia is a leading pharmaceutical contract formulation development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologicals and gene deliveries, as well as small molecules. Ascendia was one of only 37 New Jersey companies to be included in the Inc. 5000 and was 40th in the health products industry.

"Our talented team at Ascendia has worked together to achieve tremendous success that is once again earned us an Inc. 5000 ranking. We expect to continue to grow, evident by the expansion of our state-of-the-art facility and 100% employee growth year-over-year. Ascendia is poised to offer more services to the pharmaceutical/biotech industry that will aid in our growth but more importantly help develop drugs to better treat society," said Ascendia founder and CEO Jim Huang, Ph.D.

Each year the Inc. 5000 lists seemingly become more competitive. Many of those that have garnered a spot on the list have shown growth within their ratings and revenues. Together, the companies on the list have added more than 1.1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found on the Inc. website.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals is a leading specialty CDMO that makes the insoluble soluble through a comprehensive suite of pre-formulation, formulation development, cGMP manufacturing, and ICH stability services for all dosage forms using proprietary nano-technologies in nanoemulsion, nanoparticles, and amorphous technology platforms. The company built its foundation of success on its customer-centric culture that exudes its BEST philosophy (Brilliant technology, Excellent service, Superior quality, and Trust).

