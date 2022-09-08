To Celebrate the Company's 150 Year Anniversary, Bloomingdale's Announces New Virtual Store Created by Emperia

The Virtual Store Will Feature Exclusive Collections from Brands Such As Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo, Baccarat, and Many More Creating an Innovative Shopping Experience in the Metaverse

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emperia, the leading virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors, announces today that to celebrate their 150 year anniversary, Bloomingdale's introduces a new, futuristic virtual store, designed by Emperia. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands Such As Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo, Baccarat, and many more, creating a whole new, innovative online shopping experience for customers.

The retailer will introduce the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of their biggest anniversary campaigns that will feature celebrations across the United States with some of the most acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise, and multiple national events. The virtual store features a video of the evolution of the brand from Bloomingdales' initial establishment to the present, contrasting the difference from the past to the future; in addition to games, special surprises and a Bloomingdale's unique collection, designed exclusively for its anniversary celebrations.

Virtual stores have become an integral part of many brands' online sales strategy, with numerous retailers developing virtual stores as part of their ongoing omnichannel approach. Addressing retailers' demand for a long-term strategy, Emperia created a SaaS platform that enables creative control for retailers and brands to update merchandise and change store decor so that maintaining a virtual space becomes seamless and completely aligned with retailers' physical store operations.

"We are honored that Bloomingdale's chose to partner with Emperia during a time where the company is marking its 150 year celebration, highlighting its historic achievements and contributions to the fashion world through their unique retail approach," says Olga Dogadkina, co-founder & CEO of Emperia. "Highlighting their continued mark on the fashion industry, they keep pushing the limits of innovation, serving as an example of how to use cutting-edge technology that creates a highly- engaging, memorable online shopping experience."

To shop at the Bloomingdale's virtual store and participate in the anniversary festivities, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc., it currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 21 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Be sure to follow @Bloomingdale's on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.Bloomingdales.com

About Emperia

Emperia develops virtual stores for the retail, fashion and art sectors, providing a realistic virtual experience to consumers, one that communicates a brand narrative that is tailored for the unique environment of the virtual world. Virtual stores can be extended into the metaverse, further providing brands and their customers with branding cohesion and a seamless transition, from physical to virtual. Emperia's selected clients include leading brands such as Dior, Burberry, Christie's, Getty Images and others.

London and New York-based, Emperia is the winner of the Plug and Play Brand & Retail Start-up Award and is a British Fashion Council Patron.

For more information, visit emperiavr.com .

Media Contact:

DeeDee Rudenstein

drudenstein@propelsc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Emperia