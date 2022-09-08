Imagine360 Expands Support for Enterprise Clients with Quantum Health Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine360™, a leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions that deliver deep cost savings and concierge member support, today announced that it has partnered with Quantum Health, the industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, to provide greater support for Imagine360's growing base of enterprise clients. The partnership will give large employers the power of deep, sustainable savings from Imagine360, and participants will be supported by expert and empathetic healthcare navigation from Quantum Health.

Imagine360 provides self-funded organizations with health plan solutions based on three pillars: deep savings through reference-based pricing—often 15-30% compared to a PPO plan—high quality healthcare and concierge member support. To deliver a superior member experience, Imagine360 has developed proprietary services and built a world-class customer care team that consistently delivers member satisfaction scores that exceed 98%. The partnership with Quantum Health will further enhance the experience and results for Imagine360's clients and their members.

Quantum Health's proprietary platform integrates data from across the healthcare system, including members, clients, providers, payers, third-party solutions and other stakeholders. This enables Quantum Health to proactively identify opportunities for early intervention, which results in better clinical outcomes and cost savings. It also enables a highly personalized experience for employees, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores. Pairing Quantum Health's platform with the provider access tools of Imagine360 will deliver an even more powerful member experience, with proactive navigation and clinical support through all phases of healthcare.

"Imagine360 has set itself apart with a non-stop focus on delivering exceptional member support," said Jeff Bak, President and CEO of Imagine360. "We are thrilled to partner with Quantum Health, an organization that shares the same mission. The combination of our proprietary solutions for large employers will ensure that the unique requirements of enterprise organizations are met across the country and that employees are fully supported throughout their healthcare journeys."

"We are excited to partner with Imagine360 to deliver a better healthcare experience and greater value for enterprise clients," said Zane Burke, CEO of Quantum Health. "Our data insights and early interventions will ensure their members are engaged with their benefits and receive the right support and care at the right time. By integrating Imagine360's provider access tools with our platform, we will improve outcomes and drive down costs—while simultaneously making the system easier to navigate."

For more information about Imagine360, please visit www.imagine360.com. For details on Quantum Health, visit www.quantum-health.com.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is the leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions that deliver deep cost savings and concierge member support. Leveraging 50+ years of expertise, Imagine360's solutions combine the financial benefits of reference-based pricing, best-in-class member support, and health plan administration. Guiding members through all phases of healthcare, a specialized team provides care navigation and clinical support and relentlessly advocates for members to receive quality care at an affordable price.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, the MedTech Breakthrough Award for technology innovation, the Gold Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

