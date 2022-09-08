InsideTracker Raises $15M to Drive Continued Innovation and Delivery of Its Leading AI Platform for Personalized Nutrition and Healthspan Optimization

Following a strong growth year, PeakBridge leads Series B financing with participation from Cornucopian Capital, BASF VC, and OurCrowd to support InsideTracker's mission of helping people live healthier, longer lives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading healthspan optimization platform, announced today that it has raised $15M in Series B funding in a round led by PeakBridge with participation from Cornucopian Capital and OurCrowd, renewed participation from BASF Venture Capital GmbH, and the continued support of existing investors.

The latest round of funding follows exponential growth in sales of InsideTracker's precision wellness system for personalized nutrition and healthspan optimization. InsideTracker integrates biomarker data from blood, DNA, activity trackers, and user-generated demographic information to create science-backed recommendations to optimize healthspan—i.e., help users live healthier longer—and systematically achieve their health and wellness goals.

"This new investment enables us to enhance research and development efforts, expand marketing, and support operations so we can deliver our solutions to help people everywhere live healthier and longer lives," said Rony Sellam, CEO, InsideTracker. "We're pleased to welcome PeakBridge, Cornucopian Capital, and OurCrowd as our newest investors and thrilled to have continued support from BASF Venture Capital GmbH, our angel investors, and InsideTracker's esteemed scientific advisory board members."

Powered by a proprietary AI engine, InsideTracker combines leading-edge machine learning and computational biology with more than 60,000 human-hours of meta-analysis and curation from InsideTracker's cross-disciplinary team of scientists and subject matter experts. Ongoing research, development, and calibration of the engine is led by Renee Deehan, PhD, Vice President of Science and Artificial Intelligence; Gil Blander, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer; and a team of renowned scientific advisory board members including recent additions Eran Segal, PhD, and Ali Torkamani, PhD.

"The impact of nutrition on health is clear. Diet is considered to be a primary cause for the most prevalent chronic diseases in Western societies, whilst there is a growing body of research to suggest that a 'one size fits all' approach to nutrition does not work. For these reasons, the intersection between nutrition and health has been a core investment theme at PeakBridge for some time," said Nadav Berger, General Partner and Co-Founder, PeakBridge.

"Over the last couple of years, we have actively scoured the market for the best technologies within the personalized nutrition space, culminating in a shortlist of 35+ companies—where it was immediately clear that InsideTracker stood out from the pack," said Berger. "We were blown away by the robust science, exceptional team, and phenomenal traction—with tens of thousands of (repeat) users actively using InsideTracker's platform. The PeakBridge team is excited to help InsideTracker reach new heights and support its mission to bring personalized nutrition to the masses."

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics, and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and healthspan optimization system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA, and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal-clear picture of what is going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving health and optimizing healthspan. Read InsideTracker's peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

