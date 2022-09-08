Intelligent Agile Scaling for Software Enterprises

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse42.IO Corp today announced a strategic partnership with TaoDigital to help technology leaders intelligently scale agile software development, for successful business outcomes.

"Scaling agile is a complex, manual, multidisciplinary effort. Every software delivery team organizes itself differently based on its goal, performance and culture. Pulse42's data science observability enables engineering leaders to rapidly uncover success and risk patterns in their software delivery project teams. Our partner TaoDigital will then use these learnings to help customers intelligently scale agile delivery to drive successful business outcomes." says Vikrant Karvir Co-founder Pulse42.io

"We are excited to partner with the Pulse42 Team to help clients reimagine business through a digital lens. Working together we are dramatically increasing Software Product Development velocity through observability tools, improved customer value creation through top to bottom OKR alignment and employee and partner engagement within Customer and Product Centric clients. Our software and engineering heritage combined with our strategic business and innovation consulting, design thinking, physical-to-digital competencies, and re-engineering skills, provide real business value to clients to thrive in the new digital economy." says Raj Velagapudi CEO of Tao Digital Solutions.

Pulse42 is an observability platform for software delivery that helps software engineering leaders intelligently scale agile to deliver successful business outcomes.

Tao Digital Solutions empowers innovation in the digital economy by providing solutions and services, focusing on Transformation, Automation and Optimization; leveraging integrations, extensions and APIs of next generation technologies.

Tao Digital Solutions empowers innovation in the digital economy by providing solutions and services, focusing on Transformation, Automation and Optimization; leveraging integrations, extensions and APIs of next generation technologies.

