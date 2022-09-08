Introducing Voltaiq Community Edition

An open-access Battery Intelligence platform to analyze batteries, build models and algorithms, collaborate and share insights

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaiq Inc., the leading software platform for Enterprise Battery Intelligence (EBI), announces the launch of Voltaiq Community Edition , an open-access environment to visualize, model, simulate, and predict battery performance, and seamlessly share and publish insights across the battery community.

Voltaiq, the leader in Enterprise Battery Intelligence™ (EBI) software (PRNewsfoto/Voltaiq) (PRNewswire)

Voltaiq was founded with the mission to accelerate the transition to a battery-powered world, and has spent the last ten years helping the world's leading battery, consumer electronics, and transportation companies use data and analytics to accelerate product launches, optimize battery performance and safety, and ensure a robust supply chain. Recent years have seen a rise in collaborative, open-source battery data science and algorithm development around the globe. However these efforts have been hindered by the same obstacles historically faced by the corporate sector — namely, getting enough relevant, clean, labeled data into an environment equipped with the tools to deliver next-level insights from that data. These challenges make it difficult to employ advanced machine learning and other analytical techniques to the battery ecosystem, and have slowed the pace of innovation overall.

With the launch of Voltaiq Community Edition, the company seeks to democratize advanced battery analysis, giving a boost to anyone working in, or interested in, the Battery Intelligence ecosystem, and a home for people to collaborate and bring transparency to battery modeling, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive algorithm development.

Voltaiq Community Edition offers access to Voltaiq's best-in-class visualization tools, as well as a data science environment to develop machine learning and predictive models in Python or MATLAB. The platform also features a vast, ever-expanding library of cleaned, labeled, open-access data from leading academic and industry groups, addressing a key bottleneck in the battery analytics world — a lack of high-quality data.

"We cycle thousands of cells just to acquire data, and it's such a cumbersome process," stated Gunnar Thorsteinsson, PhD student at Columbia University. "As a battery scientist, if I have a hypothesis that I want to test, it takes months to get the right data. Using Community Edition, I can test my hypothesis very quickly. There is immense value in being able to access data without the need to generate it yourself."

Voltaiq Community Edition includes a native GitHub integration, so members can build on the best models developed by the open-source community, and share key analyses and findings back to the public. The platform includes a Community page where members can track their favorite battery analysis projects, collaborate with colleagues near and far, and publish their own work. Members also receive up to 1GB of free, private data storage.

"Battery scientists are on the front lines in the race towards electrification, yet the automated tools to quickly analyze, gather and share insights collaboratively are not easily accessible to all," according to Tal Sholklapper, Voltaiq's CEO and Co-founder. "In today's world, every company is becoming a battery company — and data is the lifeblood to ensure battery performance and quality across the entire product lifecycle. Voltaiq Community Edition is a home for anyone working with batteries to collaborate around battery modeling, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and predictive algorithm development. Our goal is to enable the collaborative flow of innovative analytics between academia and industry, to accelerate the industry's growth," adds Sholklapper.

About Voltaiq

Voltaiq is the industry leader in advanced battery analytics solutions for the grid storage, electric vehicle, and consumer electronics market segments. Fortune 100 companies, major universities and leading-edge battery companies trust Voltaiq to provide a comprehensive and transparent view of all their battery data across the product lifecycle. The company's real-time analytics platform provides actionable insights that measurably reduce product development time, create more robust products and mitigate product risk. For more information, please visit voltaiq.com.

Media contact:

John Bertoli, Head of Marketing

E: John.Bertoli@voltaiq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voltaiq