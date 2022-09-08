Valley View Villas Senior Apartment Homes is Now Managed by The REMM Group

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful Valley View Villas Senior Apartment Homes in Garden Grove are now managed by The REMM Group Multifamily Management Company. The luxury senior community has 178 units and joins three other properties that recently selected The REMM Group for property management. Those properties are Atlas at Arcadia, with 42 apartments renovated in 2021, Desert Boutique Apartments with 129 luxury units in Palm Springs. And Yucaipa Pointe – A New Commercial Retail center in Yucaipa.

Valley View Villas offers residents' spacious grounds with Mediterranean architecture and premium amenities.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "We have an exciting renovation of the beautiful property underway. The common areas are being enhanced with a new flooring, a fresh paint pallet, furniture, and lighting. A full exterior paint is underway and in the upcoming months, we will focus on renovations within the apartment homes. Residents are loving the updates!

"Today's seniors are dynamic, and Valley View Villas offers everything they want. The location is perfect for dining, entertainment, and shopping. There are golf courses, a dog park, marine sanctuary, and Los Alamitos Race Course nearby."

D'Elia added, "Our commitment to the community goes beyond offering a great place to live. We match our senior communities with managers and service people that love serving seniors. Because many of the residents are retired, they can relax, meet friends, and participate in scheduled activities in the newly renovated common areas, around the resort-style pool, game room and barbecue picnic area."

Valley View Villas residents benefit from the abundant senior service providers and businesses that have built up to serve nearby Leisure World Seal Beach, with over 9,000 seniors in residence.

The pet-friendly one bedroom, one bath, and two bedrooms, two bath apartments have air conditioning and patios or balconies.

The REMM Group is located at 207 W 20th Street Santa Ana, CA. They are an award-winning IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). Their expanding portfolio includes multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties. The REMM Group ranks in the top 10 companies nationwide in The Best Place to Work Multifamily 2022. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x 213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

