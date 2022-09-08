Vionlabs Launches AI-Powered Global Fingerprint Platform To Optimize Content Discovery and Experiences

Vionlabs opens up video-audio Fingerprint+ Taxonomy for streaming providers, provides access to the world's largest gene database content library

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vionlabs —the only AI video-audio platform with the world's largest content database to offer content characteristics based on mood—today announced the launch of the Global Fingerprint Platform, the world's largest global database of high-quality audio and video metadata.

The Global Fingerprint Platform is powered by the Vionlabs Fingerprint+ Taxonomy , which is the company's proprietary global repository of analyzed and indexed content. With an open API that allows streaming providers to create and tailor their own experiences, Vionlabs' AI-technology is the only data-driven platform that uses machine learning to predict consumer sentiment and mood . By analyzing AI long-format audio and video files without any third-party data, Vionlabs helps streaming services, entertainment companies, telecoms, software companies, and advertising platforms create user experiences that are seamless, nondisruptive, and provide content that aligns with each viewer's tastes.

"We see the ability to reflect the types of moods and experiences that consumers want as a key differentiator to serve up the content our users want faster," said Dr. Jörg Richartz , Head of TV Strategy & Business Development, Deutsche Telekom. "Given Vionlabs industry first technology, we've signed up to work with this platform for years to come. The ability to better serve our audiences based on understanding key content characteristics like mood, will change the way we deliver content to our subscribers."

With 90 percent of streaming services leading the way for people to discover what content to watch, the streaming service battle has never been more intense than now. In fact, a recent Vionlabs Consumer Mood Research report showed that 86 percent of consumers have more than one streaming subscription, and 91 percent binge-watch more than 2-3 episodes in one sitting. These findings have created a need for AI technology like Vionlabs as it allows for streaming services to not only gain subscribers, but also to keep them, while utilizing 100 percent of their content library to serve up every title available.

"By using AI to understand content from the human perspective, we are solving challenges for advertising-based video on demand and other streaming services. Using our solution, the accuracy of consumer content recommendations improves by 83 percent compared to traditional metadata," said Marcus Bergström , CEO, Vionlabs. "As movie lovers and machine learning experts, our platform is pushing the streaming industry forward by providing the highest quality content data made specifically from the user experience. No other player in the space provides this comprehensive solution from one service without tapping into third-party data."

The Vionlabs Global Fingerprint Platform recommendations are the most accurate in the industry allowing streaming providers to monetize content without sacrificing an exceptional user experience. Vionlabs customers have access to 40,000+ movies and 8,000+ series/TV shows—all of which are queryable through IMDB or TMDB IDs.

About Vionlabs

Vionlabs empowers brands to release the potential of all content and differentiate the consumer viewing experience using the first of its kind AI video-audio platform that analyzes consumer mood and long-format video-audio files. The Vionlabs Global Fingerprint Platform empowers streaming services, entertainment companies, telecoms, software companies, and advertising platforms to create unique user experiences in a scalable way—all without the use of third-party data. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vionlabs supports notable clients such as Deutsche Telekom, Canela, and Tele2. Learn more at www.vionlabs.com .

