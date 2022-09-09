JOSH HARRIS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF 26NORTH, A NEXT-GENERATION ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGER WITH MORE THAN $5 BILLION IN ASSETS

26NORTH MAKES KEY HIRES TO LEAD PRIVATE EQUITY AND DIRECT LENDING

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Harris announces the launch of 26North Partners LP (26North), a next-generation alternative asset management firm that aims to generate compelling returns across asset classes and capital structures for its partners. 26North will initially focus on private equity, credit and insurance solutions. The firm will launch with more than $5 billion in assets under management.

"I am thrilled to return to my roots as an investor and entrepreneur with the launch of 26North and excited to reconnect with the many partners I've worked with over the last 30 years," said Harris. "Investment performance starts with extraordinary people, and I feel grateful to have attracted such outstanding talent."

Mark Weinberg, who led U.S. private equity at Brookfield Asset Management, will join 26North next year to lead its private equity platform. Brendan McGovern, former head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's private credit group, will lead 26North's direct lending platform.

"Mark and Brendan are world-class investors at the height of their careers, and I am confident we can win for our partners together," said Harris.

Weinberg and McGovern join more than 40 team members, including former Centerbridge and Goldman Sachs partner Lance West, former Apollo Global Management Managing Director Evan Zemsky, former Blackstone Managing Director Tina Raja and former Security Benefit Life executive Cole Charnas.

26North has also formed an exciting joint venture with Braven Management, a firm led by William Abecassis, the former head of Blackrock's venture group Innovation Capital. This joint venture will seek to leverage Braven's expertise and access to transformational technology to enhance 26North's investment and operational strengths.

"The team we've put in place at launch is just the beginning and I couldn't be more energized for an exciting journey ahead," said Harris.

About Josh Harris

Harris co-founded Apollo Global Management in 1990 with two partners. Over three decades, Apollo grew assets under management to over $500 billion.

Harris also founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a leading sports and entertainment company, along with David Blitzer in 2011. HBSE's global portfolio has grown to include premier sports franchises, brands, venues and investment platforms centered around marquee assets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center.

In 2015, Harris and Blitzer led a group of investors to acquire a controlling stake in the South London-based Crystal Palace Football Club, which competes in the English Football League's Premier League.

In 2014, Harris and his wife Marjorie founded Harris Philanthropies, which is dedicated to using sports to help underserved youth and communities. In addition, Harris Philanthropies has a long-standing tradition of advancing economic and social justice, as well as supporting innovative programs at leading academic institutions and medical research that fosters wellness and disease prevention. Josh and Marjorie have five children.

About 26North

26North Partners LP is an integrated, multi-asset class investment platform, founded by Josh Harris. 26North provides investment advice and opportunities to its clients related to a variety of investment strategies, including, but not limited to, private equity, credit, and insurance and reinsurance solutions.

Josh Harris and the 26North team bring decades of experience managing third-party capital to help clients achieve their financial goals while leaving a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

26North has more than $5 billion in assets under management.

