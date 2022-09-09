Starlight Children's Foundation partners with Skyline Indie Film Fest to present the award-winning documentary Delivering Hope

Starlight presents film screening and charity fundraiser in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

WINCHESTER, Va., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The 10th Annual Skyline Indie Film Fest opened on Thursday. Over 55 independent films, including narrative features, long-form documentaries, shorts, and experimental films, will be featured through September 11 in the historic city of Winchester, Virginia. The city's Alamo Drafthouse will serve as the main screening venue.

"The work of Starlight Children's Foundation to bring happiness to kids battling cancer is near and dear to my heart."

Survival, the festival's theme, serves up an incredible survival tale in Delivering Hope, a documentary of ultra-runner Kevin Kline. The award-winning documentary, produced by Trish Kline, is about people coming together for something bigger than themselves and chronicles Kline's journey to become the first person ever to run 300 miles of Alaska's dangerous Dalton Highway in winter, battling sub-40F temperatures to raise awareness for children battling pediatric cancer.

Starlight Children's Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to seriously ill children and their families, is teaming up with Skyline Indie Film Fest to present Delivering Hope screening and charity fundraiser on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Espresso Bar and Café in Winchester. Attendees will have the opportunity to support Starlight through in-person and online donations on Skyline's website in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

"The work of Starlight Children's Foundation to bring happiness to kids battling cancer is near and dear to my heart," said Kline. "Through my journey, I've met many pediatric cancer patients and know first-hand how bringing joy to their lives can also bring them hope."

Brian Patrick, Skyline Indie Film Festival co-director and co-founder, said, "After facing so many obstacles in the last few years, it's great to be back. I'm proud to have Starlight Children's Foundation be part of the screening of Delivering Hope. This featured documentary is about endurance and having a community of supporters. Festival goers will get to learn more about Starlight and I hope they consider supporting its mission during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The running community will also love this film."

Delivering Hope has garnered over 45 awards, including Best Inspirational Grand Winner, Cannes World Film Festival; Best Feature Documentary, Long Island International Film Expo – LIIFE; and Best Documentary Feature, WorldFest Houston.

Tickets are available on the festival's website: skylineindiefilmfest.org.

Donations to Starlight can be made at starlight.org/donate.

About the Skyline Indie Film Festival

Skyline Indie Film Festival was founded in 2013 by two bookstore owners who decided there should be a film festival in Old Town Winchester. Thanks to the support of volunteers and the Board of Directors, Skyline finds itself in its 10th year of programming, with a vision to share new and independent films in the community each September; to nurture a cinematic cultural growth and demonstrate art through a lens of expansive acceptance, appreciation, tolerance and wonder. Skyline Indie Film Fest is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Visit https://skylineindiefilmfest.org/ for more information.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill or injured children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality , Starlight Hospital Wear , and Starlight Gaming , have impacted 21 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Contact:

Don Franken

310-962-3297

donfranken@gmail.com

Rick Alcantara

856-217-8662

Ricka140@tarapr.com

Brian Patrick, Skyline Indie Film Fest

540-409-7105

brianpatrick@gmail.com

Billie Ray Brewton, Skyline Indie Film Fest

213-245-3805

billieraybrewton@gmail.com

Rick Jardiolin, Starlight Children's Foundation

424-245-3675

rick.jardiolin@starlight.org

View original content:

SOURCE Starlight Children's Foundation; Skyline Indie Film Fest