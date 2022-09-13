2022 AUVSI Advanced Air Mobility and Space Exhibition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AUVSI Hampton Roads, working with the Commonwealth of Virginia, will host an Advanced Air Mobility and Space Exposition on September 27­-29, 2022 in Hampton Roads Virginia. This hallmark occasion begins on the 27th at Fort Monroe, 100 Stillwell Road with robotic demonstrations (Unmanned Air and Ground) for Virginia's first responders. The 28th and 29th will be a symposium held at the Newport News Marriott, City Center focused on Advanced Air Mobility & Space speakers and panel discussions. Speakers include leadership from the State of Virginia, NASA, DOD, Virginia Space, and more. The 3-day event culminates with a NASA Langley reception celebrating its anniversary and an evening Gala hosted by Virginia AeroSpace Business Association.

Event details can be viewed at http://bit.ly/expoUxS.

About AUVSI Hampton Roads:

AUVSI Hampton Roads was founded during the mid-1990's to serve the needs of emerging defense and industry technologists who were supporting uncrewed systems development. Our region includes the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, and NASA and 18 local municipalities that comprise Hampton Roads. Our growing base includes members from academia, industry, and local governments. We reach from Northeast North Carolina, to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, to Richmond.

About VASBA:

VASBA is the voice of all aspects of the aerospace industry in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Representing more than 25 companies, nonprofits, and individuals representing many facets of the market segment, VASBA is the state's advocate for the aerospace industry before federal, state and local policy-makers.

