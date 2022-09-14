Lily James Shines in De Beers at the 2022 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds dazzled on actor Lily James at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Lily James in De Beers at the 2022 Emmy Awards (PRNewswire)

James, nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Pam and Tommy radiated natural elegance in pieces from De Beers Talisman collection paired with a bronze-hued gown. Comprised of rough diamonds juxtaposed against polished diamonds, the Talisman collection is inspired by the ancient appreciation of rough diamonds as a symbol of power. The collection tells the story of natural diamonds, nature's most precious treasures, from the moment that they are discovered by De Beers in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada to the refined craftsmanship of the diamond jewelry that makes its way onto the red carpet.

De Beers Jewellers looks at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards include:

Lily James

De Beers Talisman Hoop Earrings set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Talisman Closed Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Talisman Closed Bangle with Rough & Polished Diamonds set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Talisman Small Band set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Talisman Large Band set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Dewdrop Diamond Band set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Dewdrop Diamond Band set in 18k Rose Gold

De Beers Micropave Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Micropave Bangle set in 18k Yellow Gold

De Beers Micropave Bangle set in 18k Rose Gold

Mindy Kaling

De Beers Lea Earrings set in Platinum, 4.04 carats

De Beers Adonis Rose Pear-Shaped High Jewelry Ring set in Platinum, 5.39 carats

De Beers Adonis Rose Cluster Ring set in 18k White Gold, 1.94 carats

Nicholas Braun

De Beers Talisman Azulea Large Band set in 18k White Gold

De Beers DB Classic Bangle set in 18k White Gold

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

