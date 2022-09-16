RE/MAX National Housing Report for August 2022

Drops in Sales Price Result in More Closings, Less Inventory

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to August data in the RE/MAX National Housing Report, home sellers, on average, accepted offers below their listing prices last month – a further indication of rebalancing in the housing market. Across the report's 51 metro areas, the average Close-to-List Price Ratio in August was 99%, meaning that homes sold for 1% less than the asking price. That's down from 101% in July and 104% in April. This change helped push August sales 5.3% higher than July, while the Median Sales Price declined 2.4% to $410,000 after peaking at $426,000 three months earlier.

At the same time, new listings dropped 12.8% from July and inventory declined 1.8% after four months of double-digit growth. Even so, the number of homes for sale was 20% higher than in August 2021.

"Patient buyers were rewarded in August, as prices softened from July. Sales increased as buyers 'bought the dip' – which was not the trend many people were expecting. The activity modestly depleted inventory, although the number of homes for sale remains significantly higher than this time a year ago," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "The late-summer burst of activity underscores the housing market's resiliency. Despite the uptick in interest rates and concerns about the economy, demand remains strong. We'll see what happens from here, but the August bump in sales was great news for the industry."

Added RE/MAX Executive Realty real estate agent Gina Mayes Harris, who is based in Charlotte, NC, "The Charlotte market is showing strength for both buyers and sellers with homes now selling at market value. Buyers are no longer bidding against each other to extremes, and while sellers are not seeing the same level of price appreciation gains as they have in the past year or two, we expect continued low single-digit appreciation in the coming months and year. All signs point to a more balanced market providing plenty of opportunities for buyers and sellers."

Two-thirds of the way through 2022, home sales have declined every month compared to 2021. Other notable metrics include:

Months Supply of Inventory was 1.6 months in August, a decline from 1.7 in July but an increase compared to 1.2 in August 2021 .

Days on Market averaged 28, four days higher than July and three days more than August 2021 .

August's Median Sales Price of $410,000 was 2.4% below July but was up 7% year over year.

Highlights and local market metrics for August include:

New Listings

Of the 51 metro areas surveyed in August 2022, the number of newly listed homes was down 12.8% compared to July 2022 and down 13.1% compared to August 2021. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year new listings percentage were Dover, DE at -59.4%, Milwaukee, WI at -33.6%, and St. Louis, MO at -27.1%. Leading the way in increased year-over-year new listings percentage were Washington, DC at +13.2%, Raleigh, NC at +10.7%, and New Orleans, LA at +8.4%.

Active Inventory:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Aug 2022

New Listings Aug 2021

New Listings Year-over-

Year %

Change Dover, DE 442 1,090 -59.4 % Milwaukee, WI 1,695 2,554 -33.6 % St. Louis, MO 4,302 5,902 -27.1 % Bozeman, MT 234 314 -25.5 % Anchorage, AK 637 847 -24.8 %

Closed Transactions

Of the 51 metro areas surveyed in August 2022, the overall number of home sales was up 5.3% compared to July 2022, and down 20.1% compared to August 2021. The markets with the biggest decrease in year-over-year sales percentage were Bozeman, MT at -44.1%, Las Vegas, NV at -37.3%, and Phoenix, AZ at -31.4%. No metro area had an increase in year-over-year sales percentage.

Closed Transactions:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Aug 2022

Transactions Aug 2021

Transactions Year-over-

Year %

Change Bozeman, MT 175 313 -44.1 % Las Vegas, NV 2,654 4,235 -37.3 % Phoenix, AZ 5,902 8,605 -31.4 % San Diego, CA 2,590 3,769 -31.3 % Salt Lake City, UT 1,262 1,835 -31.2 %

Median Sales Price – Median of 51 metro area prices

In August 2022, the median of all 51 metro area sales prices was $410,000, down 2.4% compared to July 2022 and up 7.0% from August 2021. Two metro areas saw a year-over-year decrease in median sales price, San Francisco, CA at -4.2% and Honolulu, HI at -0.7%. Twenty metro areas increased year-over-year by double-digit percentages, led by Fayetteville, AR at +20.4%, Tampa, FL at +19.4%, and Orlando, FL at +17.5%.

Median Sales Price:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Aug 2022

Median Sales

Price Aug 2021

Median Sales

Price Year-over-

Year %

Change Fayetteville, AR $325,000 $270,000 +20.4 % Tampa, FL $370,000 $310,000 +19.4 % Orlando, FL $387,765 $330,000 +17.5 % Atlanta, GA $385,000 $330,493 +16.5 % Charlotte, NC $400,000 $344,500 +16.1 %

Close-to-List Price Ratio – Average of 51 metro area prices

In August 2022, the average close-to-list price ratio of all 51 metro areas in the report was 99%, down from 101% compared to July 2022 and down from 102% compared to August 2021. The close-to-list price ratio is calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction. When the number is above 100%, the home closed for more than the list price. If it's less than 100%, the home sold for less than the list price. The metro areas with the lowest close-to-list price ratio were Washington, DC at 84%, followed by a tie between Bozeman, MT and Coeur d'Alene, ID at 97%. The highest close-to-list price ratios were in Burlington, VT at 104%, followed by a tie between Hartford, CT and Manchester, NH at 103%.

Close-to-List Price Ratio:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Aug 2022

Close-to-List

Price Ratio Aug 2021

Close-to-List

Price Ratio Year-over-

Year %

Change Washington, DC 84.4 % 101.0 % -16.5 % San Francisco, CA 101.6 % 108.4 % -6.3 % Seattle, WA 98.6 % 104.3 % -5.5 % Raleigh, NC 100.5 % 104.3 % -3.6 % San Diego, CA 98.4 % 101.6 % -3.2 %

Days on Market – Average of 51 metro areas

The average days on market for homes sold in August 2022 was 28, up four days from the average in July 2022, and up three days from the average in August 2021. The metro areas with the lowest days on market were Dover, DE at 10, Baltimore, MD at 11, followed by a two-way tie between Philadelphia, PA and Washington, DC at 13. The highest days on market averages were in Fayetteville, AR at 63, followed by a tie between New York, NY and Seattle, WA at 47. Days on market is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

Days on Market:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Increase Market Aug 2022

Days on

Market Aug 2021

Days on

Market Year-over-

Year %

Change Bozeman, MT 39 20 +97.3 % Salt Lake City, UT 35 19 +82.0 % Denver, CO 26 14 +79.1 % Tampa, FL 30 17 +77.4 % Orlando, FL 33 20 +68.0 %

Months' Supply of Inventory – Average of 51 metro areas

The number of homes for sale in August 2022 was down 1.8% from July 2022 and up 20.0% from August 2021. Based on the rate of home sales in August 2022, the months' supply of inventory decreased to 1.6 compared to 1.7 in July 2022, and increased compared to 1.2 in August 2021. In August 2022, the markets with the lowest months' supply of inventory were a tie between Albuquerque, NM and Manchester, NH at 0.7, followed by another tie between Charlotte, NC and Hartford, CT at 0.8.

Months Supply of Inventory:

5 Markets with the Biggest YoY Decrease Market Aug 2022

Months' Supply

of Inventory Aug 2021

Months' Supply

of Inventory Year-over-

Year %

Change Hartford, CT 0.8 1.1 -28.7 % Providence, RI 1.0 1.3 -24.3 % Chicago, IL 1.8 2.3 -20.3 % Tulsa, OK 0.9 1.1 -19.7 % Cincinnati, OH 0.9 1.1 -18.8 %

