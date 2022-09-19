Flashfood Diverts More Than 50 Million Pounds of Food From Landfills Across 1,400 Stores

In less than a year, Flashfood has added 200+ stores across grocery partners Giant Food, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, Loblaw, Meijer and more

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flashfood , a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date, today announced that the company hit a major milestone: 50 million pounds of food diverted from landfills and 95 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) saved from the atmosphere. This milestone was achieved following the company's rapid expansion across North America, providing shoppers and retailers with a simple solution to reduce food waste. Flashfood is currently available in more than 1,400 stores across Canada and the United States.

Flashfood has saved shoppers $120 million on groceries and helps consistent shoppers save an average of $540 per year.

At a critical time when food prices are up about 10.9% , more than 2.5 million users across North America have turned to Flashfood as a resource to access affordable, fresh food nearing its best-by date like meat, seafood, dairy, fruits and vegetables, center-store items, and more. Since January 2022, Flashfood added 200+ stores across partnerships with Stop & Shop, Giant Food of Maryland, Giant Eagle, Food Lion, Family Fare, VG's, Meijer, GIANT and Loblaw, and secured $12.3 million in Series A funding which effectively enhanced the company's ability to deliver impact for shoppers, retailers, and the planet. To-date, Flashfood has saved shoppers more than $120 million on their grocery bills and helps consistent shoppers save an average of more than $540 per year.

"This year we set out to rapidly expand Flashfood's footprint and accelerate our impact with new and existing partners. Not only did we add hundreds of stores to our marketplace, but we invested in our technology to just about double our impact in less than a year," said Flashfood CEO and Founder, Josh Domingues. "With hundreds of new stores coming online this fall in the Northeastern United States, our team is focused on quickly scaling our impact to feed more families affordably in light of inflation."

The Flashfood app enables consumers to browse deals – directly from their phone – on fresh food items that are nearing their best-by dates. Purchases are made directly through the app and shoppers then pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating grocery location.

The 50 million pounds of food saved milestone, which was announced on the first day of the Groceryshop 2022 Conference in September, arrives days before the United Nations' International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste Reduction - a day that inspires action with innovations, like Flashfood, that reduce food loss and waste in an effort to build resilient-ready food systems. The milestone underscores Flashfood's ability to actualize the UN's call to action by delivering impactful results to fight food waste and climate change.

Fifty million pounds of food saved equates to 95 million pounds of CO2e diverted from the atmosphere, the equivalent of over 38,000 transatlantic flights. Rather than ending up in landfills, those Flashfood purchases fed the equivalent of an entire sports stadium, filled with fans, for more than three months. Flashfood is focused on expanding its footprint with existing partners and will make the app accessible to more shoppers with new payment options set to launch this fall.

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,400 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 50 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $120 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .



