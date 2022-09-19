InventHelp Presents DIY Cake Decorating Kit (CLM-567)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to find a way to bring people together to paint and be interactive," said the inventor from Columbus, Ohio. "I thought of this invention that allows individuals to be creative and paint their own cake."

She invented COLOR ME CRAZY CAKES that allows individuals decorate their own cake with painting and coloring supplies. Each individual would be able to choose from unlimited designs/images that can be sent to them in the kit to make their own edible creations. This could be used for different gatherings for both children and adults and come in various kit options to match different skill levels. Additionally, the ingredients would be edible, safe and delicious with different cake flavors and offerings.

