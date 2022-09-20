Five Iron Golf Tees Off at 101 Park Avenue in New York City

The Flagship Grand Central-adjacent location is set to open in fall 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf, the nation's premier indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a long-term lease at 101 Park Avenue, the iconic Kalikow Building located at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue, steps away from Grand Central Station. The 30,000 square foot space is located on the third floor and will feature a dedicated entrance on 41st Street with a private elevator.

(Left to Right) Peter Kalikow, President of H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC., Kathryn Kalikow, a principal at H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC, Nora Dunnan, Five Iron Golf’s Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder and Jared Solomon, Five Iron Golf's CEO, Tee Off at 101 Park Avenue in New York City for new Five Iron Golf location. (PRNewswire)

The Midtown location's unique and dynamic layout of two wings seamlessly connected will provide an immersive atmosphere that enhances Five Iron Golf's signature offerings, including state-of-the-art TrackMan Virtual Golf simulators, widescreen TVs, leisure games, and a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare.

"The space at 101 Park Avenue could not be better suited to support our core mission of making access to golf convenient and accessible, and we look forward to bringing the next evolution of Five Iron design and build to such a highly trafficked area," said Nora Dunnan, Five Iron Golf's Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder.

Kathryn H. Kalikow, a principal at H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC commented, "We are thrilled to have Five Iron Golf join the impressive roster of tenants at 101 Park Avenue. Our tenants and their guests will have access to the latest and greatest in golf technology as well as a meeting place to conduct business or simply unwind in a friendly environment. In addition to golf, the venue will feature food and drink for its patrons."

Five Iron Golf will add to the amenities offered at 101 Park Avenue which include Club 101, a dining club, business and entertainment venue and Convene, a versatile and tech-enabled corporate event space.

CBRE's Anthony Dattoma and Compass' Jason Goode represented Five Iron Golf in the lease negotiations, John Cefaly and Nikki Dysenchuk of C&W represented H.J. Kalikow & Company. It will be the company's 6th New York City location, following Flatiron, Financial District, Herald Square, Long Island City, and Upper East Side.

For more information on the new Five Iron Golf location or to schedule an interview with Nora Dunnan, Chief Development Officer and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf, please contact Katie Stotts at stotts@knighteady.com . Learn more about Five Iron Golf on their website or on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on 101 Park Avenue, contact Kathryn Kalikow at kkalikow@hjkalikow.com , and Gary Lewi at glewi@rubenstein.com .

ABOUT FIVE IRON GOLF:

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Seattle with new locations coming to Detroit and Boston by the summer of 2022. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com.

ABOUT 101 PARK AVENUE:

Built by H.J. Kalikow & Co., LLC, 101 Park Avenue is a trophy office tower located at 40th Street and Park Avenue. Uniquely shaped, strikingly positioned and glistening with reflective glass, 101 Park Avenue makes an impressive statement on the Manhattan skyline. With a blue-chip roster of tenants, 101 Park Avenue is steps away from Grand Central Terminal, home to all major subway lines, Metro-North, and at the end of this year, the Long Island Railroad. The property is also home to Club 101, a premier dining club, business and entertainment venue; Convene, a hi-tech meeting center; the American Kennel Club Museum and a parking garage.

Media Contact: Katie Stotts

(512) 699-9921

stotts@knighteady.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Five Iron Golf