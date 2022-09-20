New Delta 9 Lollipops Are Here - Legal THC Candy Edibles

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hemp Flower ©, the manufacturer and distributor of high-quality hemp products including CBD flower, CBD oil, and specially formulated CBD, HHC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-9 THC Gummies, announces the newest additions to its delta-9 THC lineup, Delta-9 THC Lollipops.

New 20mg D9 Lollipops (PRNewswire)

Mr. Hemp Flower's new delta-9 THC lollipops are the strongest available with 20mg of premium hemp-derived delta-9 THC!

"Our retail partners continue to drive the growth and sales of our popular delta-9 THC edibles like our chocolates and gummies. Our new D9 lollipops are another example of how our team is hitting the target right on the money." says co-founder, Alex Gould.

In the last year, Mr. Hemp Flower released its lineup of new premium delta-9 THC hemp edibles including its popular D9 gummies and D9 sleep gummies with melatonin. The delta-9 THC edibles add immense value to the existing catalog of Delta-8 THC and CBD products and have expanded customer base and revenue.

Mr. Hemp Flower's new delta-9 THC lollipops are infused with 20mg of premium hemp-derived delta-9 THC and made with all-natural flavors such as Blue Raspberry and Cherry. Delta-9 THC lollipops MSRP at $9 per lollipop. Mr. Hemp Flower branded lollipops are available by the case at wholesale prices and in bulk unbranded mass quantities for businesses and brands.

Delta-9 THC edibles are becoming the most popular selling hemp SKUs in smoke shops and vape shops, with products like THC gummies and candies taking the lion's share. Mr. Hemp Flower's delta-9 THC lollipops offer users a long-lasting fast-acting high-potency and full-spectrum experience that is discreet and convenient.

Mr. Hemp Flower's new lollipops are the perfect fast-selling SKU for smoke shops, vape shops, CBD stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other retail-oriented wellness shops.

Delta-9 THC Lollipops are federally legal in the USA under the 2018 Farm Bill as long as they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight volume. All of Mr. Hemp Flower's delta-9 THC edibles comply with the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill and are legal in the USA.

Retail consumers prefer the superior quality of Mr. Hemp Flower's delta-9 THC lollipops compared to other mass-produced THC candies available in smoke shops for the natural, bold flavor and the high-potency effects from USA-grown hemp flower and hemp-derived delta-9 THC distillate.

For more information about Mr. Hemp Flower's 20mg Delta-9 THC Lollipops and to shop retail-ready and bulk mass quantities, visit https://mrhempflower.com/wholesale-registration-page

About Us

Mr. Hemp Flower ©, the leading e-commerce online hemp retail business. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mr. Hemp Flower is a retailer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality hemp-derived CBD, HHC, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-9 THC cannabinoid-based products.

Media contact: Rick Naser, media@mrhempflower.com

Mr. Hemp Flower (PRNewswire)

