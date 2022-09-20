Palmer Trucks to open commercial vehicle parts store near Paducah, Kentucky

Family-owned Palmer Trucks to open TRP all-makes parts store for commercial trucks, trailers and buses in Calvert City, Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 22, Palmer Trucks, a third-generation, family-owned Kenworth truck dealer network based in Indianapolis, will open an all-makes TRP parts store in Calvert City, Kentucky. TRP of Calvert City will serve the local economy and transportation industry by providing a full line of aftermarket parts to local truck repair shops and transient traffic from Interstates 24 and 69.

TRP of Calvert City readies for in-person retail and local parts delivery near the merger of Interstates 24 and 69 - just outside of Paducah, Kentucky. (PRNewswire)

TRP of Calvert City General Manager Chris Goad comments, "We are excited to provide a trusted source for all makes of commercial truck parts. Having parts on-hand and ready maximizes uptime for owner-operators and fleets, keeping goods moving to their final destinations."

TRP of Calvert City will be located at 163 Kennedy Ave. Calvert City, KY 42029 with hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Local truck drivers and businesses are welcome to join Palmer Trucks for a grand opening event on Thursday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free barbecue lunch, giveaways and door prizes will be included.

With all goods moving via truck along points in the supply chain, TRP of Calvert City will support regional economic growth by increasing the bottom line for small businesses dependent upon on-time truck deliveries.

Palmer Trucks Chief Operating Officer Tom Kapitan adds, "Palmer Trucks is excited to fulfill a local need for all-make truck parts in Western Kentucky. This additional distribution footprint will allow us to better serve our customers and the trucking industry by making quality parts available to local transportation businesses."

"We look forward to leading the community in commercial vehicle parts with a trusted, reliable and proven product line, complete with local delivery," adds Goad.

About Palmer Trucks

Palmer Trucks, Inc. is the regional leader in the sale, lease, rental, fabrication, repair and finance of Kenworth ® -The World's Best ® medium and heavy-duty trucks. Founded in Indianapolis in July of 1965 by Eldon Palmer, the company has since expanded as a third-generation company throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio with more than 650 team members and a network of 12 dealerships and two TRP parts stores. The company is an A-rated and accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Additional information can be found at palmertrucks.com.

All-makes aftermarket parts for commercial trucks, trailers and buses are stocked inside TRP of Calvert City, Kentucky. The new retail location will enhance access for the commercial trucking and bus industries. (PRNewswire)

In 2020, Palmer Trucks is celebrating 55 years of business as a multi-state, family-owned Kenworth dealer group. (PRNewsfoto/Palmer Trucks) (PRNewswire)

