RealFoundations Elevates Simon Parsons, Who Oversees the Firm's Real Estate Management Consulting Practice in Europe

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealFoundations (RF), the world's foremost provider of management consulting solutions and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced the elevation of London-based real estate practioner, Simon Parsons, from Lead Managing Consultant to Senior Managing Consultant. The promotion recognizes Simon's success in overseeing delivery of RF's consulting services as well as the company's business development and relationships with industry partners throughout Europe.

Simon has 30 years of experience in real estate construction and blue-chip management consultancy, with a focus on helping organizations implement leading processes and systems for successful investment and property and facility management spanning numerous industry sectors. He has an extensive background in the full construction lifecycle from design and build to maintenance and renovation.

"RealFoundations appreciates Simon's contributions to expanding our presence in Europe and developing the collective capabilities of our London office practitioners," says Chris Shaida, RealFoundations CEO and Enterprise Managing Consultant. "Simon's consistent, quality delivery of management consulting solutions and process and technology optimization will continue to further our mission of making real estate run better, globally."

As Senior Managing Consultant, Simon will continue to expand RF's European client base and manage client relationships across the continent. He will remain hands-on in project delivery, helping clients navigate the increasingly complex challenges facing Europe's real estate industry so they can operate their businesses more efficiently and competitively. Simon also will support the ongoing professional development of RF consultants serving the European market.

"After eight years with RealFoundations, I am delighted to have been promoted to this new position and look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and other industry participants to grow the company's presence, capabilities and business in Europe, all while helping our clients make their real estate run better," says Simon.

Before joining RF in 2014, Simon was the European lead for enterprise asset management in IBM's Distribution Sector and also served as IBM's Smarter Buildings lead for the UK. He started his career as a chartered civil engineer working with public, private, and semi-public organizations on the design and construction of infrastructure projects in France, the UK, Algeria and Singapore.

Simon holds master's degrees in engineering from the University of Southampton and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris, and an MBA from the University of Warwick.

