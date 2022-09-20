Weichert Named to Forbes' Best Employers by State List for 2022

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weichert has been named to Forbes' Best Employers by State List for New Jersey. Weichert was the highest ranked native New Jersey company on the list, coming in third overall behind Microsoft and HP, which have a sizable presence in the state but are headquartered elsewhere.

Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to compile the fourth annual list. America's Best-in-State Employers were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In all, 1,380 companies were ranked among the top employers.

"We are thrilled to be named by Forbes as one of the best companies to work for in New Jersey. At Weichert, we work hard to foster a community where sales associates and colleagues can thrive personally and professionally" said Aram Minnetian, president and COO of the Weichert Family of Companies. "From flexible work arrangements and comprehensive health benefits to exclusive perk discount programs and collaborative events, we have been able to help Weichert Community members achieve a healthy work-life balance, grow their businesses and careers, and enjoy great days at work."

Unlike Forbes' national rankings of best employers, this list aims to capture the differences in how companies act and are perceived in various parts of the country. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state.

The complete list of Forbes' Best Employers by State 2022 can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About The Weichert Family of Companies

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation's leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert's customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

